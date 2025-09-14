There Aren’t Assigned Parking Spots At Work, But One Man Got Upset When Someone Parked In His Usual Spot

Imagine working at a company where there’s a parking lot for the employees, and none of the spots are assigned. You can park wherever you want.

What would you do if a coworker claimed that one spot was his spot since that’s where he always parks? Would you avoid parking in that spot, or would you park wherever you want and ignore the coworker?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this situation. Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for parking in my coworker’s spot? I’ve been working for my state DOT for three and a half years as a mechanic. When I started my boss pointed at a row of spaces and said I could park in that area. So that’s what I’ve been doing this whole time. About two years ago I started backing into a space after a speeding car nearly clipped my back end as I was pulling out. I’m not very consistent about where I park, I just find an empty space across from where I want to park, pull in, and back straight up.

She parked in a different spot.

I got to work a little early Friday and parked closer than I usually do. Didn’t think anything of it. Honestly been feeling kind of crummy, worked through a miscarriage the week before and my hormones are just now starting to settle. All’s good for the whole day until my coworker, who never speaks to me, walks up and says, “OP, I’d appreciate it if you didn’t park in my parking space. I know I don’t own it, but it’s where I always park.”. I stared at him in shock and sputtered, “I’m sorry?”

She couldn’t hold back the tears.

His tone was harsh, like I should have known that was his space and I was being greedy parking in a closer spot. He walked off and I just burst into tears, been holding it together the whole day until then. This is the first time my coworker mentioned having a special spot even though there are no assigned spots. I felt horrible for the rest of the day until we got to our cars and I saw that I didn’t force him to park far away from the door, he had to park a whole space closer to the door. My husband says to just ignore him and park where I want. AITA?

She did nothing wrong. Her coworker is a jerk. He even acknowledged that he knows there aren’t assigned spots. Her husband is right that she should just ignore the coworker.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

He could request an assigned parking spot.

This person would get petty.

Here’s another vote for parking wherever she wants.

It’s not her coworker’s spot. It’s anyone’s spot.

The crying was probably due to hormones.

Her coworker has no reason to complain.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.