Employee Lied On Their Resume To Get A Job, And Now They’re Pretending That They Know What They’re Doing

Is lying a good thing?

Well, no…

But it sounds like it works out pretty well for some folks from time to time!

Take a look at this story from Reddit and check out how this worker gamed the system…and seems to be doing okay so far.

I once lied on my CV. I got the job and got promoted. “I lied on my CV and somehow convinced the world I was a coding wizard. Now I’m stuck in a never-ending cycle of Google searches and caffeine-fueled coding sessions. This is when I regret it and I do, indeed.

They’re learning as they go…

My browser history is a treasure trove of “how to fix syntax errors” and “what does this error message mean?” I learned to code on the job, which is just a fancy way of saying I’m making it up as I go along. My colleagues think I’m a genius, but really, I’m just good at hiding my panic.

So far, it’s working!

When they ask me to explain my code, I launch into a confident-sounding jargon-filled monologue, hoping they’ll get lost in the technical mumbo-jumbo. The best part? I got a promotion and a raise, which basically translates to “we’re paying you more to keep pretending you’re good at this.””

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

As the saying goes…

Fake it until you make it!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.