Why One Third Of This Paradise Island’s Residents Have Applied For A World-First Visa To Leave Its Shores Forever

If you’ve ever been to, seen, or heard of Tuvalu, you might wonder why anyone would ever want to leave.

After all, the Pacific Island nation of just over 10,000 people has long sandy beaches, beautiful coral reefs, and incredible wildlife.

However, almost one third of the residents have recently applied for permission to leave Tuvalu for mainland Australia.

And the reason for this is really harrowing: Tuvalu’s paradisal islands are under considerable threat from climate change.

In fact, according to a report from Australian broadcaster ABC News, over three thousand Tuvaluans have applied for the world-leading climate visa, in which Australia are offering to resettle citizens of the threatened islands.

That’s because Tuvalu is expected to be underwater in the next 80 years, with the land shrinking year-on-year thanks to rising sea levels, despite the nation’s best efforts of keeping the waves at bay.

And despite the generosity of the Australian system, this may not be enough.

In total, 3,125 Tuvaluans entered the ballot for climate visas within just four days. Sadly, at this time, Australia are offering only 280 adult visas per year, leaving many applicants disappointed.

Though there are concerns for how the nation of Tuvalu will cope with an exodus of workers, it is understandable that – under constant threat to homes, livelihoods, and lives – the people would ultimately choose to live out their lives elsewhere, regardless of how beautiful the surroundings or culture of their island nation.

By leading the way with their climate visa, Australia are showing the world how to welcome others in less fortunate situations with open arms, as Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong explained in a statement:

“The opening of the Falepili Mobility Pathway delivers on our shared vision for mobility with dignity, by providing Tuvaluans the opportunity to live, study and work in Australia as climate impacts worsen. The Pathway reflects the deep trust between our two countries, and we look forward to the contributions Tuvaluans will make to Australian society.”

The real truth is that unless we make great strides in addressing the climate crisis, the fate threatening Tuvalu will become real for many more nations; consequently, as climate migration becomes increasingly desperate, climate visas are likely to become a reality for many more people across the world.

We can only hope that other nations will be as proactive and welcoming as Australia.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read a story that reveals Earth’s priciest precious metal isn’t gold or platinum and costs over $10,000 an ounce!