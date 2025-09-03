Woman Is Either Her Sister Or Her Cousin, But The Only Way To Know For Sure Is To Take A DNA Test

If a stranger showed up out of the blue and it had already been proven that she was a relative, would you be willing to take a DNA test to find out if she’s your sister or not?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this situation and does not want to take a DNA test.

Should they take one anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for not taking a dna test to prove a relative is actually my sister? There is this woman, Abby, that matched with my cousin for a dna thing. So we all know she is related to us and part of the family. A lot of people in the family have been excited about it and wanted to find out more and have been doing more tests and have narrowed down that she has either got to be the daughter of my uncle or the daughter of my father.

Neither of them are around anymore though so the only way she can find out for sure is if I do a dna test since my uncle had no kids.

She doesn’t want to take a DNA test.

I personally am not interested in knowing if she is my sister though and have refused to do a test. The rest of the family have respected that and are happy enough to say she is my uncles daughter. Abby keeps harassing me about it privately though saying she deserves to know.

She’s either her sister or her cousin.

Personally, if it were me, I would want to know too, but she can’t force her to take a DNA test.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Someone is going to be unhappy no matter what.

Where is this woman’s mother?

Abby needs to stop harassing her.

This person would also refuse to take a DNA test.

Sometimes it’s better not to know.

There is no way to compromise in this situation.

Everyone needs to chill out.

