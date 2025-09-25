Woman Sued Her Parents For Using Her Inheritance Money To Fund Her Brother’s Wedding, And Now Her Family Has Turned Against Her

Standing up for what is right can sometimes mean standing alone.

This woman was given an inheritance by her great-aunt to support her education.

She discovered her parents had taken most of it to pay for her brother's wedding, so she decided to take legal action.

AITA for suing my parents for my college money. My great-aunt set up savings accounts for all of her female relatives. In our culture, education for women is not really valued, and she thought that was just crap. She lived with her father in London where she was educated. She went on to attend university and became a doctor.

She married a British man. They moved to America and had a great life. She funded the education of as many of her nieces and grandnieces as she could. When she passed away, she left money for every girl relative she could.

My parents managed to access the accounts that were set up for my sister and me. They used it to pay for my brother’s wedding. My sister didn’t care because she got married two years out of high school. She had no intention of going to college.

When I graduated, I went to the bank to get money for school, and it was almost all gone. There was like $13,000 left. I asked my parents about it, and they said they had needed the money. I finally found out where the money went. I got furious.

I got student loans and moved out. I am a great source of shame to them, and I don’t care. I am currently suing them for the money that was left for me. My entire family is against me. They all think I am a complete jerk for airing private family business in public. They think I am putting money ahead of family.

My friends are all on my side, but they are all Americans and don’t really get my culture. Neither do I, to be honest. My brother called me up and offered to pay for my university if I drop the lawsuit. I agreed as long as we had a legally binding contract.

He said I was being a jerk for not trusting him. I said he should not have accepted my money for his wedding. It is causing all kinds of embarrassment in our community. I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this, but I don’t want to have this debt I should not have. AITA?

Fighting for what is yours is something not everyone will understand.

