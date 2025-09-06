Woman Told Her Best Friend That Her Husband Couldn’t Make It To Her Wedding, But Her Friend Got Upset And Kept Pushing For Him To Come

Big life events can sometimes create unexpected drama among friends.

If your friend scheduled her wedding on a weekday, and your husband couldn’t take time off work to attend, would you force him to skip work anyway, or would you go to the wedding without him?

This woman learned that her best friend is getting married soon… just eight weeks away!

However, her husband couldn’t get time off work for the weekday ceremony.

Her friend kept pressuring her to make him attend no matter what, and she’s not sure what to do.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not making my husband attend my best friend’s weekday wedding when he can’t get time off work? My (30sF) best friend of about 3 years just booked her wedding this week, and it’s happening in only 8 weeks’ time. The wedding is on a weekday. I’m really happy for her and absolutely plan to attend, but there’s an issue with my husband (40sM) being able to come.

This woman’s husband has already used all his days off for the year.

He works Monday to Friday in a full-time role. He’s already used all his annual leave this year. Mostly for two family holidays and some days to support me with childcare when I returned to work after maternity leave with our youngest. He used that time so we could avoid putting our baby into full-time daycare immediately. It was a big help during a stressful transition.

He tried to ask for unpaid leave, but was rejected.

He tried to get unpaid leave to attend the wedding, but his workplace (which is generally super accommodating) wasn’t able to approve it this time. If it were for a family emergency or something related to our kids, they’d likely make it work, but understandably, they do have policies to follow.

When she told her friend about this, she was disappointed.

So I told my friend that he wouldn’t be able to come. She was really disappointed and seemed to expect that he should still make it happen, as in, just go anyway, even though he’s not allowed the time off. I tried to gently explain the situation. But she keeps bringing it up and implying that he should make more of an effort.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s wrong for not forcing her husband to make it happen.

I totally get that it’s a special day and she wants our support, but it feels unfair to expect someone to risk their job or income over it. My husband would absolutely be there if he could. So, AITA for not pushing him to attend or for not making it a bigger deal with his job?

Her wedding is on a weekday. She has to realize a lot of people will have trouble getting time off work.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Supporting friends should not come at the cost of sacrificing your family’s welfare.

