Young Woman Tries To Buy Alcohol, But Retail Worker Refuses To Sell It To Her Unless He Can See Her ID

If you’re going to buy alcohol, you need to bring your ID with you, especially if you look really young.

If you don’t bring your ID with you, don’t be surprised if the employee at the liquor store turns you away.

In today’s story, one young woman tries to buy alcohol, but the retail worker insists on seeing her ID first. Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Dumb, rude customers I sell alcohol, and so it’s my job to see I.D. if you look young. Well, a young female and her boyfriend come up to my register (she literally looked 14) and try to buy multiple bottles of liquor. I asked for some ID, and she goes “it’s not for me, he’s buying it”. I said I still needed to see her ID, can’t sell to you otherwise.

She came back, but she still didn’t have her ID with her.

So she storms off all mad and leaves all the bottles there for me to put away. She comes back 30 minutes later with a picture of her ID on her phone. I said I need a physical ID I can’t just see a picture. She rolls her eyes and storms off again. I honestly just laugh it off.

She came back again, but she STILL didn’t have her ID.

Well her and her boyfriend and some other dude come back and start yelling at me about not serving them. “Why wouldn’t you serve us?? You serve that white lady in front of us but not us???!!!” I said umm sorry she doesn’t have her ID, can’t serve you. Sorry. “well why you can’t serve us? That’s discrimination!” Hahahaha. I just smiled and said “you can leave now, bye!”

If she were old enough to drink, she’d bring her ID. The fact that she doesn’t bring it with her means she’s probably lying.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

For retail workers, it’s definitely not worth breaking the rules.

Here’s a similar story with a different ending.

This employee did the right thing.

Here’s how another person handles these situations.

Nobody is above the rules.

All these customers have to do is remember to bring their ID.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.