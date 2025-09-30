Younger Sister Is Always There For Her Older Sister, But When She’s Sick Of The One-Sided Nature Of Their Relationship, The Little Sister Makes A Stand

If you had a sibling who loved to vent to you about their life but never really wanted to listen to what you had to say, would you keep listening, or would you eventually call your sibling out on their selfishness?

In today’s story, one woman is dealing with this issue with her sister, but it goes beyond just venting.

Now, she’s wondering if she crossed the line.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling my sister selfish and telling her to see a therapist I (29F) have a sister (33F) who calls me constantly to vent about her job, friends, dating life, and how she feels like she’s stuck. I’ve always been the supportive younger sister…listening for hours, offering advice, and trying to cheer her up (even though she never actually takes the advice). Over the past few months, I’ve tried repeatedly to plan “sister time” like we used to have. Every time, she’s “too busy” or cancels last minute.

Yet, I’ll see on social media that she’s out with her friends or coworkers. Whenever I try to call and talk about what is going on in my life (my job, my marriage, my hobbies) she either doesn’t answer, rushes off the phone, or changes the subject back to herself. Recently, she called for an hour-long rant about the exact same issues she’s been venting about for the last year. I was unenthusiastic because I’d heard it all before and she hasn’t acted on any advice. Plus, not once in that call did she ask how I was doing.

Despite my annoyance, I asked if she was free that weekend to do something fun together. She said she was busy and probably going to work. But when the weekend came, she called saying she was having “a tough time” and wanted to hang out right then. I told her I was busy and wouldn’t be free for a couple of weeks.

She seemed shocked and said that was “so long.” I told her that I had been trying to plan something for months, and now, she’s on my time. She accused me of punishing her for being busy before and that she needed me….that’s when I lost my patience.

I told her that she is one of the most selfish people I’ve ever met and that I needed her too. I needed my big sister to be a big sister sometimes too and not the other way around. She never makes time for me, and I’m tired of being her on-call venting session.

I told her I’m not her emotional dumping ground, and she needs to go back to the therapist she loves ignoring. I also told her she needs to start taking responsibility for her life. She got upset and hung up.

Now my other older sister and our parents are furious, saying I was too harsh and should “be more sensitive” since I’m “in a better place” in life (married, good career, own a home, etc.). I told them they’ve all been babying her since we were young and that’s why she’s like this. I’ve done it too, but I’m done enabling her selfish behavior. Now none of them are speaking to me, and I’m wondering if I crossed the line.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

