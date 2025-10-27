A High School Truancy Officer Thought a Girl Picking Up Her Brother Was A Student, And He Demanded That She Go To The Office With Him To Sort It Out

It’s another case of mistaken identity, folks!

Truancy officer thinks I’m a high school student. “My family moved to the south after I graduated HS, so my brother had 2 years left and they do block scheduling for classes. All that means is some days he’d get out of school earlier than what we did at our old HS. I go to pick him up from school (its a 3 hour bus ride or 15 minutes if I pick him up) one day about 1 pm, and I’m waiting out in my car in the pick up area kind of near the doors.

Here comes Truancy officer. Truancy officer: Excuse me, miss, but school isn’t out yet, you should be in class. Me: I graduated HS already. I’m here picking up my younger brother, he gets out around 1:15-1:30 pm. Truancy officer: I’ve seen you here before, you need to be in class. What’s your name? I show him my ID (out of state) Truancy officer: I know that last name, you DO go here! Come inside to the office.

Me: Well obviously my brother and I would have the same last name, we’re siblings.. I go in because 1) I don’t want to keep having this issue every time I pick him up, 2) I do need to collect my brother, as we both have to go to work. We make our way to the office, where Truancy officer tells them to look up my name. Office lady: We don’t have a student by that name, we do have another student with same last name. Truancy officer: That’s her then, she just gave me the wrong name on purpose.

Office lady: The other student is male, sir. She doesn’t go here. Me: That would be my brother, could you page him for me? Truancy officer: No, I’ve seen her here before, she goes to school here. Office lady: Sir, she doesn’t go here; we have no record of any student with her name. Leave her be. Brother arrives to the office, looking confused.. Brother: Hey sis, you ready to go? Truancy officer: See? She does go here! Why would she know students if she doesn’t?

Brother: my sister is here to pick me up from school, she isn’t in the system because She. Is. Not. A. Student. Truancy officer: But I see her every day outsi- Brother turns to Office lady and asks if we are okay to dip out. She says yes so we skedaddle. As we’re leaving we can hear Office lady trying to explain to Truancy officer that all current students are in the system and that if he brings in 1 more random person that he “sees outside everyday” claiming they’re a student, she’s gonna file a complaint on him. Brother: I’ve only been going here for a month and I already know that guy is a moron.”

