A Hotel Guest Wasn’t Happy When Employees Took Away His Room Service Meal Before He Had A Chance To Eat It

This is the kind of thing that would send me over the edge if I was out late one night and expected a meal to be waiting for me when I got back to where I was staying…

The video shows what happened when some hotel guests had their room service meals taken away…before they had a chance to eat anything.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you ordered room service before you went out so that you would have food in your hotel room when you got home from the club, but the sun down service took it all away.”

The video shows a man on the phone with a front-desk worker at the hotel. He told the worker what they had ordered.

The worker told him that everything was closed down at that time and that she would make them chicken fingers if she could, but she couldn’t.

The man asked the worker, “I’m just confused. Who had access to our room?”

The worker told him that room service employees must have taken away the food after they took care of the room.

The man told her, “Well that’s okay, we’ll just go to sleep and be skinny, girl.”

He wasn’t happy about this debacle…

