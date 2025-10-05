A Hungry Classmate Pressured Her For Her Cafeteria Account, But She Faced Backlash For Protecting Her Info

College life is full of unexpected lessons, both inside and outside the classroom.

One student quickly learned this when a classmate demanded her cafeteria PIN, putting her in an uncomfortable position.

It left her wondering whether she should have obliged or just stuck to her boundaries.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not lending my cafeteria Pin to my classmate who forget his card? I’m 18F and in my first semester of college. Our dining hall system works with a student card that links to your meal plan. If you forget your card, you can’t swipe in, but you can use your student ID number, which is private and linked to your account.

So one day, one of her classmates came to her with an uncomfortable request.

Last week, I was waiting in line for dinner when a classmate from my dorm realized he forgot his card. He asked me to give him my PIN so he could get food under my account.

She stuck to her boundaries, which upset her classmate.

I turned him down. I explained to him that I wasn’t comfortable with that because it’s tied to my financial info and meal plan. I suggested he ask the staff if there was a temporary pass or if they could look him up by ID number. My classmate seemed upset and tried to make it look like I’d just leave him to starve.

But she reminds him it’s not like that at all.

I reminded him that it wasn’t about not caring—it was about not wanting to risk issues with my account. I don’t think protecting my account is unreasonable, right? So am I AITA for refusing to lend my cafeteria PIN to a classmate?

She wasn’t about to just hand such sensitive information over to someone she didn’t even know that well.

What did Reddit think?

It’s up to him to fend for himself in this situation, not pressure his peers to step in.

There are other courses of action here.

This commenter affirms that she did the right thing.

If he forgot his card, then he alone should have to deal with the consequences.

Her refusal came from common sense, yet her classmate acted like she’d just committed some unforgivable offense.

But she stood her ground, and it was the right thing to do.

