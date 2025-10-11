A Man Wouldn’t Tell His Kids To Stop Feeding Her Dogs At A Park, So She Let Everyone Have Cupcakes Except For Him And His Children

Now, this is petty!

AITA for bringing cupcakes to the dog park and only refusing to share them with a guy and his two kids? “I (22F) have three dogs, all purebred and respectively with extremely sensitive stomachs. Two of them have allergies as well. I take them to a dog park where everyone has unanimously agreed to not give other dogs treats unless the owner is okay with it.

Everyone except this one guy (29M) and his kids follow this rule. I’ve had a lot of fights with him and he has agreed to back off. He doesn’t even bring treats, more like cooked leftovers his kids eat and give to the dogs when they are full. Well a month ago they brought a whole loaf of bread and started feeding the ducks in the pond even though there are signs up not to do that. I only intervened when I saw his kid (7F) handing out to my dogs slices of bread.

I told the girl to stop and that she shouldn’t give strange dogs food. Kid completely ignores me. I called the dogs to where I was sitting and lo and behold the kids came and started feeding the dogs again. I saw some owners scowling, others leaving. I approached the guy and told him to control his kids. He went ‘sure Karen, no one should have fun around here when you are around.’ Me: ‘At least I can get my animals under control. Wanna pay for the vet bills? Get your kids to stop.’ Him: ‘No one but you minds, go get a social life and maybe you wouldn’t be this insufferable.’

The next time I came around I brought a giant box of cupcakes and handed them out to the rest of the dog owners and the few kids that they had along. This guy and his kids came around and tried to take some but I closed the box. The guy got confrontational and asked me why everyone could have some but they couldn’t. I responded.’ Because you need to be taught a lesson about giving and receiving food. Teach you kids to only feed your dog and then I will be more than happy to share my food with you.’ I did it a few more times as I had a birthday, one of my dogs did as well and my niece was born. Each time I left them out of it and refused to let them have any of the sweets. One of the other owners approached me and called me an ******* and vindictive. His logic is that yes, the dad is a complete idiot but I was punishing the kids as well for no reason. AITA?”

