A Pet Owner Said A Cheap Toy She Bought At Target Caused Her Cat’s Demise

A woman named Mazie took to TikTok and talked about how a cheap toy she bought at a Target store led to the untimely passing of her cat.

Mazie said she bought the cat toy at Target for under $5 and that her cat passed away after she chewed on it.

The TikTokker said she got in touch with Target’s corporate office to tell them about what happened.

Mazie said her the toy had tassels on it that her cat tore off and swallowed.

Mazie said her cat started vomiting one day and that she took him to the animal hospital the following day.

The veterinarians told Mazie it was too late to perform surgery and that her cat’s intestines had been damaged by the tassels from the toy.

She said, “I feel like I failed as a fur parent. This is something I didn’t read reviews on because it was a $4 toy.”

Mazie posted a follow-up video and said that the toy that led to her cat’s passing is no longer for sale at Target stores.

She explained, “Target said they’re going to redesign the toy. After hearing my story and then reading the reviews, they just said ‘no more.’”

