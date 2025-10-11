A Shopper Was Surprised By The Great Deal She Got On Cheese At A Grocery Store

Can we all agree that we love cheese?

Okay, good, I’m glad we got that out of the way…

Now, on to the story!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the unexpected surprise she got when she recently went grocery shopping with her husband.

In the video, she said, “I need to know your thoughts because me and my husband are in an argument about this now.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that packages of Sargento cheese in a Kroger grocery store were priced at $3.99 and the deal called for “Buy 2, get 3 Free.”

She asked viewers, “If this says buy two, get three free, doesn’t that mean you get three extra cheeses for free? Because if it was buy two, get one free, you would just get one free, right?”

The woman’s husband interpreted things differently and said, “Why wouldn’t it say five for two?”

The man then said to a Kroger worker, “Read that and tell me what that means.”

The worker read the sign and the man asked, “So you buy two of these cheeses, and you get three more for free?”

The TikTokker chimed in and said, “Right? So you get five cheeses for the price of two?”

The worker responded, “Basically. You just gotta go on the digital app.”

The woman then confirmed that the deal was legit with the worker.

Score!

Take a look at the video.

If you see a good deal these days, don’t hesitate to grab it!

