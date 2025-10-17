October 17, 2025 at 8:48 am

An Apartment Hunter Was Turned Down By A Landlord Because She Has Multiple Sclerosis

by Matthew Gilligan

I have a feeling you’re going to be impressed with the woman you’re going to meet in this video because she’s a FIGHTER.

Her name is Staci and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the discrimination she faced when she tried to rent a house in California.

Staci told viewers, “I rented a house in Santa Monica. Well, I applied, my application was accepted, I signed a lease, I paid the deposit, and you will not believe what the **** happened.”

She continued, “Five days before I was supposed to move in, the landlady called me and said, ‘Hey Staci, I have really bad news. I was just talking to my attorney, and I know that you have multiple sclerosis.’ He told me because you have MS, it’s too much of a liability for me to let you move into the apartment.”

Staci added, “I freaked the **** out because that is just such a clear violation of fair housing laws which are in place to protect people with disabilities. I was calm and I explained to the landlady what she was doing. I said, ‘You know, this is illegal and you can’t do this.’”

She then said, “I hung up the phone, I called HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), and I told them what happened. They said they would do an investigation. In about a week, they called me and said, ‘Okay, we’ve done our investigation and we’ve determined that you definitely have enough evidence to file a suit with her.’”

Staci continued,  “I did end up filing a suit. She didn’t have to let me move into the apartment, but she did have to pay me a **** ton of money. If I told you how much it was, you would die. Karma is a *****.”

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And another viewer spoke up.

Some landlords don’t even realize that they’re breaking the law…

