An Apartment Hunter Was Turned Down By A Landlord Because She Has Multiple Sclerosis

I have a feeling you’re going to be impressed with the woman you’re going to meet in this video because she’s a FIGHTER.

Her name is Staci and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the discrimination she faced when she tried to rent a house in California.

Staci told viewers, “I rented a house in Santa Monica. Well, I applied, my application was accepted, I signed a lease, I paid the deposit, and you will not believe what the **** happened.”

She continued, “Five days before I was supposed to move in, the landlady called me and said, ‘Hey Staci, I have really bad news. I was just talking to my attorney, and I know that you have multiple sclerosis.’ He told me because you have MS, it’s too much of a liability for me to let you move into the apartment.”

Staci added, “I freaked the **** out because that is just such a clear violation of fair housing laws which are in place to protect people with disabilities. I was calm and I explained to the landlady what she was doing. I said, ‘You know, this is illegal and you can’t do this.’”

She then said, “I hung up the phone, I called HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), and I told them what happened. They said they would do an investigation. In about a week, they called me and said, ‘Okay, we’ve done our investigation and we’ve determined that you definitely have enough evidence to file a suit with her.’”

Staci continued, “I did end up filing a suit. She didn’t have to let me move into the apartment, but she did have to pay me a **** ton of money. If I told you how much it was, you would die. Karma is a *****.”

Some landlords don’t even realize that they’re breaking the law…

