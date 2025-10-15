Annoying Neighbor Calls The City To Report A Car Parked On The Street, But The Vehicle Is Parked There Legally

Imagine living next door to a neighbor who likes to act like the HOA president when you don’t even live in an HOA.

It would be really frustrating having someone try to enforce their made up rules on you.

Would you ignore the crazy neighbor, correct her, or take the first opportunity you got to get revenge?

In this story, one homeowner tries all of these options.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Don’t like the way I park? Fine, I’ll follow the rules EXACTLY. A couple of months ago, I had a run-in with the self-appointed HOA enforcer of my neighborhood—let’s call her Linda. For context, I don’t live in an HOA community, but Linda likes to pretend we do. She’s the kind of person who leaves passive-aggressive notes on cars, knocks on doors to complain about lawn heights, and calls the city for “violations” that don’t actually exist.

He wasn’t doing anything wrong.

The issue started because I parked my car on the street in front of my house. It’s perfectly legal, and I’ve been doing it for years without any complaints. But apparently, Linda decided that my car was an eyesore. One day, I found a note tucked under my windshield wiper that said: “This is NOT a parking lot. Park in your driveway like a respectful neighbor. Don’t make me involve the city.”

Linda seems to think her opinion is more important than what the law actually says.

It annoyed me, but I shrugged it off and kept parking where I always do. That wasn’t good enough for Linda. The next time, she confronted me in person. Linda: “I’ve told you before, parking on the street is inconsiderate. You have a driveway; use it!” Me: “It’s legal to park here, and I’m not blocking anything.” Linda: “It doesn’t matter. It’s ugly and makes the neighborhood look bad. Park in your driveway, or I’ll report you.”

He decided to comply while still annoying Linda.

That’s when I decided: fine. If she wants me to park in my driveway, I’ll park in my driveway—but I’ll follow every single rule to the letter. You see, my driveway is small. If I park my car in it, it blocks the sidewalk. Technically, it’s against city ordinances to obstruct the sidewalk. So the next day, I pulled my car right into my driveway, perfectly centered, and guess what? It completely blocked the sidewalk. It didn’t take long for Linda to notice. She marched up to my door, red-faced and furious.

Here’s how the conversation went…

Linda: “You can’t block the sidewalk! That’s illegal!” Me: “Oh, I thought you wanted me to park in my driveway?” Linda: “Not like that! Park properly!” Me: “There’s no other way to park in my driveway without blocking the sidewalk. Guess I’ll have to park back on the street then.”

Linda is too much!

Her face was priceless. She sputtered for a moment before stomping off. Thinking that was the end of it, I parked back on the street. But no, Linda wasn’t done yet. She actually called the city on me!

The city inspector was on his side.

A week later, a city inspector came by. He checked out the situation, saw that my car was legally parked on the street, and told me I was doing nothing wrong. However, he did mention that Linda had made several complaints about “code violations” in the neighborhood, and they were getting tired of her nonsense.

Oh, Linda!

After that, I didn’t hear from Linda for a while—until last week, when she started parking her car on the street in front of my house. So, I did what any good neighbor would do: I called the city and reported it. Turns out her car was slightly too close to a fire hydrant. She got a ticket. Malicious compliance never felt so sweet.

That is too funny.

Linda probably thought she could get away with it since he got away with it, but she clearly doesn’t know the laws.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I’m glad Linda got a ticket.

Everyone would be better off if neighbors just minded their own business.

LOL. The inspector was probably really happy to give Linda a ticket.

This is mean, but Linda is definitely ugly on the inside.

Sometimes being petty really backfires.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.