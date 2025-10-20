Annoying New Manager Wanted To Change The Schedule For His Employee’s Vacation, So He Teamed Up With The Entire Department And Made Everyone Take A Vacation At The Same Time

It’s always frustrating when a new manager comes in and decides to change everything!

This girl shares how her entire department came together to get rid off the annoying new manager.

Check out the full story.

Have to clear out our vacation time? Good luck keeping the place open with no employees. I am a social worker with a moderate sized nonprofit compared to the city we are in. We serve individuals with disabilities in a variety including on site and in the community. About a year and a half ago, our exec director retired after 15ish years. They were an awesome person, but due to age and some health problems, had kind of checked out or running the organization.

This is where it gets bad…

The new director came from a much larger for profit organization, and seemed to feel that money is king, and the only way to be respected is to be feared. She was a Monster in every sense of the word. Now, being a nonprofit, our pay isn’t fantastic, and the benefits aren’t stellar, but the one thing they were good at was the vacation roll-over. We were allowed to keep 200 hours of roll-over, and while it took some time to build up, those of us that had been there a while tried keeping our hours somewhere around there (this is our vacation and sick time put together).

UH OH…

New director decides that our entire vacation policy is too generous, and 1, cuts our accrual rate (I personally lost almost 2 full weeks a year), and the major kicker, tells us we can only keep 80 hours of roll-over. Again, I get it, COVID hit us hard, everyone has to be expected to make some cuts somewhere, but see, the problem is, she told everyone this the first week of October, and we had to be down to 80 by January 1st. Anything over 80 just goes away. We tried negotiating, we tried offering alternatives, we asked for exemptions by a few months.

That’s INSANE!

She would absolutely not hear it, and finally said the next person who asked about our PTO policy would be walked out of the building. So, my coworkers and I came up with a plan. Enter the compliance. I will admit, this only worked because the rest of our administration team felt the director was horrible, and Also lost their PTO time too. We All put in for vacation at the same time. Even those that really didn’t need to because they were closer to 80 hours anyway. We literally had 85% of our staff off for weeks at a time.

They knew they had to do something about it!

We worked it out amongst ourselves that we had just enough staff to ensure work was done to keep us compliant with the state, but anything above and beyond that ground to a halt. I also need to clarify that we are Not an emergency service, so the clients we serve did not lose our on essential supports. Well, our board meeting comes around in December, and the new director has to try and explain why there was such a drastic drop in revenue over the last month and a half. Apparently she didn’t give a good enough answer, because the board started talking to the employees and SR management for the first time since the new director came on.

Things started picking pace!

Let me tell you, we did not hold back. After hearing the horror stories of some of the other stuff she was doing, the board promptly decided that having her in charge was (according to the all staff email that got sent out), “Not going to lead us in a direction that would lead to long-term success and stability for our organization”, and kicked her to the curb. I am happy to say they found a new director who has already gone above and beyond what we could have hoped for, and our staff and most importantly our clients are hopefully on the path to many years of success.

YIKES! That is some teamwork!

Why would the old boss be so mean towards his team?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user wants to know if things went back to normal after all the fiasco!

This user shares what happened with their wife!

This user knows that PTO needs to have some policy at this point.

This user knows this policy is really unfair.

This user knows how these bosses function!

It seems like bosses like these will never learn.

They must not want to.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.