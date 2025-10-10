Barista’s Boss Told Her Being A Minute Late Was The Same As Two Hours, But When She Put That Logic To The Test, She Got Fired

There are some bosses who make work so miserable, you just don’t care whether or not you keep your job.

And working for someone who quibbles over a single minute definitely falls into that category.

So I don’t think this barista really cared that she got fired.

Check it out.

“If You’re a Minute Late, You’re 2 Hours Late!” I used to work in an off-brand coffee shop in Texas. I won’t say where because of the circumstances involving my departure (and a friendly request by our mods), but it was a little slice of caffeinated hell. My boss was the franchise owner and a complete control freak. You know the kind; they’ll do in 4 hours what you could do in 1 simply because they don’t trust you to read the instructions right side-up. That was my boss. She was… a real treasure.

It’s only a minute!

We always butted heads, but what we always had the most difficulty with was being late. I fashion myself a punctual person, but there were those occasions when time was just not on my side, nor was traffic. My shift began at 1:30pm. I arrived and clocked in at 1:31pm. I’d thought I was in the clear because I’d been pretty timely about my arrival despite horrific traffic and construction on all of the major routes to the establishment. It was no sooner than the thought soothing my mind that it was snatched away by my boss’ shrill, characteristically disappointed voice; “You’re late.” “Oh,” I pretended to play dumb as if the computer screen hadn’t given me an unfair 60 second judgment, “was I? Sorry… Traffic from–“

A whole lecture ensued.

Before I can even explain myself her neck whips to the side at a precise right angle and her hair soon followed her. I knew I would be hearing about this more later on, but tried not to let it dampen my shift. I was working with a great coworker, who’d been looking at me as if I were a gazelle tossed into a pit of lions. This wasn’t too far from accurate. Still, I was there, and I’d soon be inundating every orifice of my body with some caffeinated concoction. I make a drink for myself and before I can so much as smell it, my boss calls me back and demands to talk to me about my “tardy problem.” I’ve got all the excitement of a sloth huffing ether at this point. “You were late today” she explains. “By a minute,” I begin, “I’m sorry.” I wasn’t really sorry, but lying to appease her molten crazy was easier than being spewed with details of her life that have broken and twisted her to the point she became this very psychotic. Treat bosses like Occam’s Razor- the simple approach. “If you’re a minute late, you’re 2 hours late” she insists. My eyes widen reflexively and then retract, so as not to look too put-off by such a comment. I began to wonder how I got involved with this thing- this carcass of hopes and dreams, now masquerading as a supervisor.

They both knew she wasn’t sorry.

“I’m sorry.” I really wasn’t sorry. I don’t think I’d been less sorry in my life. I was less sorry for my actions than the man who shot Bin Laden. However, when dealing with molten crazy, “sorry” is more of a “let me leave now” cue than it is grounds for an apology. She let me go, but not without stripping me of my enthusiasm. I knew, walking out of that room, what I would do.

Then, opportunity knocked.

My next shift, a whopping 3 days from the “tardy problem” incident, I phoned my boss ahead of time and told her that I’d be a minute late. She reluctantly agreed to offer lenience and I turned my phone off. I arrived 2 hours late for my shift. My 5 hour shift had become a 3 hour shift, and when I walked in, my boss was furious. She was red in the face and looking at me like I’d shattered some sacred artifact of hers that belongs to a cult worshipping Tom Cruise, Ted Bundy and Russell Brand. She brought me in back and told me in simple language that made me pretty grateful; “Shape up, or ship out.” I’d figured that the angrier she got, the less she said. I began to wonder if she just told all of her fired employees “Go” and nothing more. “Well,” I began with an indifferent look over my face, “you told me a minute late is the same as 2 hours.” An uncomfortable paraphrase, but I no longer cared for the job and losing it would trouble me for no longer than it took for my feet to leave the doormat. “If that’s going to be your attitude,” by my calculations, she’d been getting less angry! “you can just leave now.” My calculations were mistaken.

Her getting fired was probably for the best.

I was canned and I knew it. I left my apron (the sure sign of retail bliss) and all of my woes behind me as she told me not to come back and that she would mail my last check to me. I’ve been back to that store a whopping twice. Since then, the coworkers I knew are all gone (by several rotations now, I take it), the brand has gone loopy with the beverages it makes and the boss is miserable as ever, if not more so. As it turns out, Retail Lads and Lasses, 1 Minute does NOT equal 2 Hours.

Getting fired was probably a blessing in disguise.

