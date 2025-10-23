Beach Association Tells New Homeowners They Need To Pay A Fee In Order To Have Access To The Beach Gate, So The Family Turns In Their Key To The Gate

A neighborhood where you’re really close to a lake and a beach? Sign me up!

In fact, residents in your community have a special key that grants them access to the lake and beach.

If you were told that you had to pay a monthly fee in order to use this gate, would you happily pay the fee, or would you refuse?

In this story, one family does not want to pay the fee, but they still want to go to the beach and the lake.

Let’s see what they decide to do.

Lake Access Fees IN 2008 my family and I moved into a house that was a block away from a Lake. Access to the lake was managed by a sort of “Beach Gate” authority that maintained the gate and the section of the beach nearest the gate. A yearly fee was paid for access to the gate to help pay for maintenance of the gate and the beach. I can’t remember what it was. When we moved in we enjoyed the lake for about a month until the beach association informed us that the previous owner of the house hadn’t paid their fee in three years, and since the fee was tied to the address we’d have to pay three years worth of fees or we’d have to give up our gate access. My mom and Stepdad said “Screw this” and handed the key over.

They never did pay the fees.

We lived in that house for a couple of years and they kept trying to get the access fees from us but we refused. The rules of the beach allowed residents to bring guests to the beach so we would often go to the beach as “guests” of our neighbors or get in the car and go a half mile down the road to the public part of the beach. It wasn’t as clean but it was free. I feel sorry for the next people to live in that house after we moved. I’m sure being presented with the demands for FIVE YEARS of back pay on Beach access would have been an insulting shock.

