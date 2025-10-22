Boyfriend Gains Weight Over 7 Years, So Girlfriend Wonders If Loving Him Means Breaking Up

Seven years in, and her boyfriend’s weight gain isn’t just an aesthetic issue—it’s starting to affect his health.

Every attempt to talk lifestyle changes turns into guilt trips and accusations of “shaming.”

She loves him, but feels like she’s constantly tiptoeing around him while worrying he might literally keel over in his sleep.

AITAH for telling my boyfriend he needs to lose weight and wanting to breakup over it My boyfriend and I have been dating for 7 years now and he gained a lot of weight during our time together. We got in a big fight recently because I made a comment about his weight. I love him and I honestly don’t really care about his appearance. I said it because I was worried for his health.

When we’re sleeping he’s snoring really loud and it sounds like he’s having trouble breathing and some areas on his body are starting to get dark most probably from high blood sugar levels. Every time I try to bring up a change in lifestyle or anything related to food or weight, he gets mad and defensive claiming i’m judging him and that I am shaming him. In reality i just dont want the day to come where he gets a heart attack and i wont be able to do anything about it.

I wanna be there for him but it’s draining the life out of me. I wanna help him but I also have my own stuff to deal with. It’s like i’m constantly taking care of him and walking on eggshells trying not to bruise his ego. I’m thinking of breaking up with him but it’s making me feel bad. AITAH?

She’s torn between wanting to help and needing to save herself from the emotional exhaustion.

Sometimes love means knowing when your hands are tied…and when your patience has expired.

Trying to save someone from themselves is exhausting; realizing you can’t is brutal—but also kind of hilarious from the sidelines.

