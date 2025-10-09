Boyfriend Refused To Let His Girlfriend’s Sister Move In With Them Indefinitely And Rent-Free, So She Called Him Selfish And Unsupportive

Moving in together is a big step in a relationship.

AITAH for telling my GF I didn’t want her sister staying with us after we just moved in together. My girlfriend (25F) and I (21M) just moved in together about a month ago. This is both of our first times living with a partner. And we were excited to finally have our own space after dating for a little over a year. We picked a 1-bedroom apartment that works well for us. And we’ve both been trying to adjust and settle into our new routine.

This man’s girlfriend asked for her sister to move in indefinitely.

A week ago, my girlfriend asked if her younger sister (22F) could stay with us “for a bit.” Because she’s going through some stuff, a recent breakup, and some issues at her current apartment. I said I was open to discussing it, but I needed more details. Turns out, her sister wants to stay with us indefinitely until she “figures things out.” That could be a few weeks or even a couple of months.

He said he wasn’t comfortable giving up their privacy.

She wouldn’t be paying rent, but would be paying for all her own groceries. And while she has a part-time job, she’d be around most of the time. Our place is not big, we’d basically be giving up the living room and any privacy. I told my girlfriend that I wasn’t comfortable with that arrangement, especially so soon after moving in together.

He said sister can stay for a week, maximum.

I feel like we’re still adjusting. And having a third person living with us, especially someone who’s going through a lot emotionally, is just too much right now. I said I’d be okay with her sister crashing for a few days while she finds another place or sorts out a better plan. But not it’s not okay for an open-ended stay. I expressed 1 week was my hard limit in this situation.

His girlfriend got upset.

My girlfriend was pretty upset and said I was being selfish and unsupportive. She said family should come first, and she would do the same for my sibling. I get that, and I’m not trying to be heartless. But I also think it’s not fair to just spring this on me after we just made a huge step in our relationship.

He doesn’t know if he did the right thing.

It’s not like I don’t care about her sister. But I don’t think our apartment is the right place for her long-term. Now, things are a bit tense, and I’m wondering if I’m being too rigid or lacking compassion. So, AITA for not wanting my girlfriend’s sister to stay with us for an extended period right after we moved in together?

