Boyfriend Started Dating His Girlfriend Three Months Ago, But She Doesn’t Want To Continue The Relationship If He’s Not Going To Eventually Propose

by Jayne Elliott

How long do you need to date someone before you know if you want to marry them? Some people know right away, but other people date for years and still aren’t sure.

In this story, one woman knew from day one that she was in love, but three months later, her boyfriend thinks it’s way too early to know if they’ll be together forever or not.

Now, he’s wondering what he should do. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not giving commitment to my(18M) girlfriend (18F) that I’ll 100% marry her

Okay so me (18M) and my girlfriend (18F) We met for the first time ever 3 months ago and she fell for me on the very first day.

She proposed me after few days.

I was single from long time and was looking for casual relationship. I got into relationship with her.

His girlfriend is looking for commitment.

Now after 3 months she is telling me that I have to be 100% sure that I’ll will have to marry her in coming future.

I told her that we are too young to give such commitments and I can’t give you such commitment by just knowing you from 3 months.

This isn’t the only thing they’ve disagreed about.

Also we had disagreement regarding whether I should talk to my one female friend whome I know from last 7 years.

Should I give her the commitment?

Please help me I’m very confused. She won’t talk to me if I don’t give her guarantee

He should break up with her. They want different things.

She wants commitment, and he wants a casual relationship.

They’ll both be happier if they move on.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person thinks he should break up with her.

Screenshot 2025 09 24 at 12.46.29 PM Boyfriend Started Dating His Girlfriend Three Months Ago, But She Doesnt Want To Continue The Relationship If Hes Not Going To Eventually Propose

Another person points out all the red flags.

Screenshot 2025 09 24 at 12.46.55 PM Boyfriend Started Dating His Girlfriend Three Months Ago, But She Doesnt Want To Continue The Relationship If Hes Not Going To Eventually Propose

There really are a lot of red flags.

Screenshot 2025 09 24 at 12.47.03 PM Boyfriend Started Dating His Girlfriend Three Months Ago, But She Doesnt Want To Continue The Relationship If Hes Not Going To Eventually Propose

Another person wonders why the girlfriend even wants to marry him so soon?

Screenshot 2025 09 24 at 12.47.33 PM Boyfriend Started Dating His Girlfriend Three Months Ago, But She Doesnt Want To Continue The Relationship If Hes Not Going To Eventually Propose

A self-described “much older woman” shares her advice.

Screenshot 2025 09 24 at 12.47.56 PM Boyfriend Started Dating His Girlfriend Three Months Ago, But She Doesnt Want To Continue The Relationship If Hes Not Going To Eventually Propose

His girlfriend sounds crazy.

