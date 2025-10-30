Brother Covers His Sister’s Birthday Dinners For Years, But This Time He Makes Her Pay The Bill For Her Expensive Drinks

A 26-year-old man says he’s always treated his younger sister on her birthday, covering meals and drinks without issue.

But this year, when she ordered pricey cocktails that made up most of the tab, he told her it wasn’t fair for him to cover everything now that she had a full-time job.

She ended up paying for her own birthday dinner.

AITA for making my sister pay for her own birthday dinner? I (26M) have always taken my sister (22F) out for her birthday for the past couple of years. I’m the older sibling, I have a job, and I’ve paid for plenty of dinners for her – including my own birthday dinner early this year.

What a gal.

She graduated college earlier this year and just started her full-time job. On her birthday, I asked if she wanted to grab drinks. I was planning on paying, but she ordered the most expensive cocktails, and by the end of the night her drinks made up about 70% of the bill.

Oof.

When you check came I explained that it was not fair for me to cover the bill and she can pay some now since she has a job too. She ended up paying, but was really quiet on the ride home.

Welp.

I thought it was fair since I have covered her birthday and more for years, and it didn’t seem fair to pay for a tab that she mostly ran up. AITA?

Reddit largely called him the AH

This person says birthday dinners are meant to be a treat, not a bill.

This person says if he couldn’t afford it, he should’ve set expectations up front.

This person even has an exact dialogue of what he could’ve said.

Moral of the story: If you invite someone to celebrate their birthday, don’t hand them the check with the cake.

