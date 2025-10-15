Brothers Want To Buy More Pokemon Cards, But Their Mom Was Mistaken When She Thought They’d Grow Out Of This Phase

There are some things that are appealing to kids that are only appealing to kids, but there are other things that are appealing to kids that are also appealing to some adults.

It’s not a PHASE, mom! Hi TFR, I’ve got a cute kid story for you today. I’m not a kid person in general but these two just about made my day yesterday. At the beginning of my shift, two little boys came up to my register and asked where the pokemon books were. Big bro: I already have a book with one hundred and thirty pokemon, so now I need a book with one hundred and twenty more! Lil bro: And I want a hundred and twenty more too!

Me: Well good news, our books definitely have that many. ((There are like 700+ pokemon these days, it’s bananas.)) So I told them where the books were, and suggest they go to customer services if they need help finding them because I wasn’t able to leave my register. Some time later they came back with their parents to check out.

They gushed the whole time about how much they love pokemon, which one was their favorite (Galvantula), and it was just super cute, but their mom was the icing on the cake: Mom: Kindergarten, right? Me: Oh no, my boyfriend turns twenty-eight next month and he still talks about pokemon just like that. Mom: …Oh my god.

That’s hilarious! Some adults really are into Pokemon too. It’s not just for kids anymore than superheroes or video games are just for kids.

