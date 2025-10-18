Chick-fil-A Customer Said They Debuted A New Drink To Distract Customers From A Big Change In Its Food

Is Chick-fil-A trying to pull a fast one on us?

According to the TikTokker you’re about to hear from, the answer is YES.

She said that the fast food franchise rolled out a new product to distract customers from a recent development in the way it does business.

Chick-fil-A announced, “To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM).”

The TikTokker said, “Now, I have to admit, them rolling out these Cherry Berry drinks starting April 8 is a fantastic distraction.”

She added, “Just know the distraction is so you don’t start digging deep into what kind of antibiotics are going to be used in their chicken.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

She might be right about this tactic…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.