Chick-fil-A Customer Said They Debuted A New Drink To Distract Customers From A Big Change In Its Food

by Matthew Gilligan

Is Chick-fil-A trying to pull a fast one on us?

According to the TikTokker you’re about to hear from, the answer is YES.

She said that the fast food franchise rolled out a new product to distract customers from a recent development in the way it does business.

Chick-fil-A announced, “To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM).”

The TikTokker said, “Now, I have to admit, them rolling out these Cherry Berry drinks starting April 8 is a fantastic distraction.”

She added, “Just know the distraction is so you don’t start digging deep into what kind of antibiotics are going to be used in their chicken.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

She might be right about this tactic…

