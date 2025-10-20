Clothing Store Worker Spend Ages Cleaning A Change Room After A Messy Customer, So When She Came Back With Her Resume, She Rejected And Lectured Her

It boggles the mind how thoughtless so many store patrons are. They have no regard for how their actions affect the store workers.

Usually a worker can’t do anything about it.

See how this one did!

Actually got revenge on a spectacularly messy customer! A girl came in and tried on a bunch of clothes. After she left (without purchasing anything) and the change room and immediate area looked like a bomb had gone off.

It left a horrible burden for the workers.

Clothing and hangers were strewn everywhere, clothes balled up and stuffed under the seat, thrown over adjoining clothing racks. Just a huge mess.

It was actually shocking and took two of us quite while to clean and sort everything. We get some messy people, but this was a something else. It definitely made an impression.

That impression came in handy.

A few days later she came in with a résumé, looking to get a job at our store. My boss (and luckily, my best friend of twenty years who does not suffer fools gladly), smirked as he called me over to tell me this young woman wanted a job. I looked at her in shock and said, “I would never hire someone who makes such a huge mess while trying on clothes. Do you know how long it took us to clean up after you last time?” She was taken aback and said, “Uh, oh, I’m not usually like that, I was in a hurry!” I replied, “We’re often in a hurry here. It doesn’t mean we make more work for other people. We don’t need messy people with poor time management skills, but thanks for your interest.” Then I handed her back her résumé and she left, embarrassed.

The worker wasn’t being mean. On the contrary.

It may sound harsh, but I like to think that I taught her a valuable lesson that day. Hopefully from then on she was respectful of retail workers (and merchandise, because brand new clothing that you don’t want but that the store still has to try to sell to other customers doesn’t belong on the floor or crumpled into balls). I’d also like to add that she was in the store trying on clothes for 30+ minutes the first time, so if she was in a hurry it sure didn’t show.

