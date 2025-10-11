Costco Shopper Noticed Something Unusual About The Salmon She Bought From The Chain

Well, that doesn’t look right..

A TikTokker named Megan posted a video on the social media platform and claimed that a piece of salmon she bought from a Costco store wasn’t exactly up to snuff…

In fact, she was totally grossed out by it!

Megan said she left the salmon out overnight because she wanted to see how many worms would appear on the fish after it defrosted.

The TikTokker zoomed in on the salmon and it does appear that there are things moving around…

Megan said it had only been one day since she bought the salmon, but she ended up throwing it away.

She added that her family ate salmon at her mom’s house the previous night and now she was concerned that they were going to get sick.

Megan also said that everyone in her family had started taking a product called Paraguard to clean parasites from their bodies for the next 30 days.

Here’s the video.

@megan_y_5 This cured me… forever and always. I’m not blaming Costco. Salmon is an extremely parasitic fish. You can’t even cook them out. This is also why parasite cleanses are SO important! The US is one of the only countries where it isn’t a regular practice. Most countries do it 1 or 2 times a year. Parasites cause so many issues within your body, you HAVE to get them out. . . . . #salmon #parasite #worms #costco #fish ♬ original sound – 🩶🏁🤍MEGAN🤍🏁🩶

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That looks pretty nasty!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.