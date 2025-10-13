Couple Canceled A Cruise Vacation With Close Family Members After Learning That They Invited Four Strangers, But They Don’t Think It’s A Big Deal

Imagine being excited to go on a cruise with close friends, only to learn they also invited four people you’ve never met before.

Would you be ok with it? Or feel like the vacation doesn’t sound so fun anymore?

This is the situation the couple from this story had to face, and they decided to call it off. Should they have reacted differently?

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for not going on a cruise where my SIL invited 2 other couples we do not know. My SIL and I were planning to go on a cruise together with our husbands. Her husband is my brother. We are all in our 40s. She booked their cruise and I hadn’t booked ours yet as I was busy (she thought I had already booked ours). As we are texting about the cruise…she texts me that she invited two other couples to go and they have booked too. We don’t know any of these people at all. It isn’t the first time she has invited people we don’t know to functions, like dinner out, I thought we were just going to be the 4 of us.

And there is a pattern.

Many times when other people are invited, my husband and I are cast aside and tend to feel like 5th wheels. We pay for our own dinner and have always been good sports about it. My husband no longer wishes to go and frankly, neither do I. If we had planned on other couples going and invited some friends we know…that would be one thing…but we hadn’t. Not one time in our plans was inviting others mentioned. Now we are thrown in with people (they have known for years that we don’t know at all) so we decided we don’t want to go on an expensive cruise, not to mention the time off work, with strangers.

But their decision caused tension.

I told her we’ve decided not to go… but to have fun with their friends. (It was a bit hurtful but we are trying to be good sports about it and not cause a fuss.) She doesn’t understand why we don’t want to go and is now upset with us. She doesn’t think it’s any big deal to invite others. My husband and I would never dream of imposing strangers, even for dinner, without first discussing it with the folks we made original plans with. Now I think maybe I’m in the wrong for canceling going on a cruise. AITA?

It’s an especially delicate situation because it involves in-laws.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

There’s nothing wrong with being more reserved or more extroverted.

But they should have an agreement and respect each other’s preferences.

