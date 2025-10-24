Couple Notices The Stairs To Their Apartment Don’t Look Very Sturdy, So The Property Manager Tells Them To Break Them

Imagine moving into an apartment, but the stairs you need to use to get to and from your apartment look like they’re about to fall apart.

Would you try to be gentle on the stairs so that they wouldn’t break, or would you tell your landlord in hopes that he’d get the stairs fixed?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and the apartment’s property manager knows there’s only one way to get the stairs fixed.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

They won’t replace it unless… My hubby and I were looking for a new place to live a while back, and we found a great condo/apartment with a super sweet property manager, so we decided to apply for it. Once we were selected, we went to the place again to sign the paperwork. This particular apartment was on the second floor above a row of garages, so our stairs (made of wood) were on the outside of the building.

The stairs didn’t look very sturdy.

We noticed that the top stair had a huge obvious crack going right down the middle lengthwise. Both pieces of wood were still hanging on and you could still put pressure on it, but we still didn’t necessarily want to be moving all our crap up the stairs and wonder whether it was going to break. We brought this up with our manager, and he said with a heavy sigh that since it was on the outside of our apartment, it was the HOA’s responsibility and that it was hard to convince them to spend any money.

But the manager knew what to do.

Then he looked us square in the eyes and said the only way they’d replace it is if it were completely broken. We took the hint. As we were preparing to move in my hubby stamped on the step extremely hard and broke it completely, immediately calling our manager to report it. The HOA replaced it within two days.

That worked out well! I’m glad they were able to get the stairs fixed so quickly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It was refreshing for a change!

Here’s hoping!

This person loved the story.

Another person shares a story from the show MASH.

If it ain’t broke, break it!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.