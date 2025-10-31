Customer Arrives Seconds After Closing Time And Demands To Be Let Inside, But The Employees Refuse

If you desperately need something from a certain store, make sure you know the store hours. There are too many instances where customers seem really surprised that a store is closed when all they had to do was look at the store hours and plan ahead.

What would you do if you arrived at a store when it had just closed? Would you look at the store hours, notice the lights off and the locked door and leave, or would you bang on the door and yell hoping that would convince an employee to let you inside?

In this story, one customer chooses the second option. Let’s see how that works out for her.

Closed is closed. I’m only 16 but work at a local pharmacy/gift shop in my town. The customers are generally pretty chill, older folks. Yesterday was a special exception. We close at 3 on Sundays, and around 2:58 I stand by the door waiting for the “all clear” to lock the door. There’s still a man in the back having trouble filling his prescription, but it all good because he’s apologetic realizing it’s nearing close. Well 3:00 rolls around and my boss give me the thumbs up.

Usually, if there’s someone like the guy in the back, I just wait for him to finish up and unlock the door for him, and that was my plan today. But, as I lock the door, a car comes speeding into the parking lot, and parks right out front. Seeing as we have closed, I know I’m gonna have to tell this already ticked off looking old lady that she’s gonna have to wait till tomorrow. Let her be referred to as RB (Raging Bull) henceforth. I unlock the door and poke my head out.

Me: I’m sorry ma’am but we just closed, if there’s something in particular you’re looking for it possible they have it over in (neighboring supermarket). RB: What the hell do you mean you’re closed? It’s 3 o clock in the afternoon! Me: Yes ma’am, we close at 3 on Sundays, I’m sorry for the inconvenience. RB: can’t you let me in to get my prescription really quick?

At this point, I can tell it’s not gonna be good. Me: Ma’am, I’m sorry but we have closed and are no longer legally allowed to process prescriptions. You’re going to have to wait until tomorrow. RB: what about the man who’s in there now? You don’t seem to have a problem with him. let me in! Me: He walked into the store around 2:45 and we are having trouble processing his prescription. As soon as he’s done he will be leaving as well. RB: it’s only 3:05! Let me in!

Me: closed is closed, ma’am, I’m sorry At this point I close the door and relook it, waiting for the man in the back to finish up. RB begins pounding on the door ordering to see my boss. Luckily he and the man just finished up, and they both walk up to the front door. As I unlock it for the man, RB tries to FORCE HERSELF IN to get her script.

At this point, my boss steps in

B: Miss I’m sorry but we are closed now. You’ll have to come back tomorrow for your prescription RB: what the hell is wrong with you people, you’re denying me my medication! I need it! B: how many doses do you have left?

She was honest.

RB: enough to last through Tuesday but I B: Great, see you Tuesday He closes the door in her face, which prompts more shouting. As we leave and lock up the door, she continues screaming at us until we all drive off. She was back today and got her prescription, somehow she survived through the night.

When the store closes at 3pm, arguing that it’s only 3:05pm isn’t going to help.

