Customer Needs Change For Her Purchase, But Since The Store Just Opened, There Really Isn’t Any Change To Give Her

Imagine going into a store, and you only have cash on hand to pay for your purchase. What would you do if the cashier told you that there really wasn’t much change available?

That’s what happens in this story, and the cashier tries to do the best they can under the circumstances; however, the customer just gets more and more frustrated and confused.

Let’s read the whole story.

Little old lady looses her mind Me: Your total will be 0.99p her: (hands over a £20 note Me: Oh Im sorry, do you have anything smaller? We dont have any change at the moment. Its the beginning of the day. her: No.

The lady didn’t have another way to pay.

Me: Oh uh…well could you use your card instead? As I say we have no change, not even five pound notes her: No. Is this going to take long? Im parked outside. Me: …….Ok ( hands her her change in a mix of pound coins, 50p’s, 20p’s and even some tens) her: What on earth is all this!

The lady doesn’t get it.

Me: Your change. I did try and exp…. her: This is nonsense (drops coins everywhere) Im not accepting this Me: ok well I’ll have to take your item back her: BUT I PAID FOR IT

They’re both pretty frustrated.

me: but if you want your money back no you didnt her: WHAT KIND OF A SHOP IS THIS. I WILL BE COMPLAINING TO YOUR HEAD OFFICE!! Me: if you leave without paying i’ll have to call the police her: (throws the item at me) THIS IS WHAT I THINK OF THIS NONSENSE ME: (permits myself a small sigh)

I can understand why both of them are annoyed. It’s too bad the lady didn’t have a card she could pay with.

She clearly didn’t understand that there wasn’t any change.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This cashier can relate to this story.

Another person shares a story about a bus.

Another cashier knows exactly how this feels.

A restaurant employee deals with the same thing.

This person doesn’t understand why customers don’t go to banks.

This is why it’s easier to pay with a card.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.