Customer Said That Bright Colors Are ‘For Young People’, But Friendly Retail Employee Made Her See Herself In A New Light

Some people make the world a better place just by being in it. This is one of those stories, and it happened in a retail store.

An employee helped an older lady see herself as beautiful and deserving of color again.

Let’s read the whole story.

Old age does not make you less beautiful, dear customer! I work at a mid-range department store. It’s not so fancy people are escorted around when they walk in, but it’s nice enough that we’re encouraged to chat with customers on the floor and make their experience personal. “Can I grab a cart for you?” “Let me know if you need another size.” “Are you shopping for a specific occasion?” That sort of thing. I’m a social butterfly, so I adore this aspect of my job. A few days ago, an elderly woman comes in, we’ll call her Barbara (not her real name).

She also likes to socialize and talk.

I welcome her to the store and she immediately starts up a conversation, asking me about my day, the weather, just small talk. We weren’t very busy and there was another cashier in my section for support, so I stepped out from behind my register to walk with her and let her chat. Myself and other staff do this often, when we can; we get a lot of elderly customers who just need somebody to talk to. Our managers don’t mind as it often creates repeat customers. As Barbara and I chat, we started to pass a section of clothing that catches her eye. The brand is exclusive to my store, so instead of calling it by its real name I’ll call it Cutesy. They make cute, comfortable everyday clothes. Their staple is bright colors and thinner fabrics, and we had just gotten the first batch of their spring selection in.

Barbara liked it, but in a nostalgic way.

Barbara stopped to look at one of the shirts, and our conversation went something like this: Barbara: I really like the pattern on this shirt. I used to wear colors like this when I was younger. Me: Oh? What changed? Barbara, chuckling: Well, you’re a very pretty young girl, so maybe it will be different for you, but as I started to get older these sorts of clothes just didn’t look good on me anymore.

She truly disagreed.

Me: Don’t say that, Barbara! A shirt like this would look great on you. You’re still very beautiful. Barbara, now laughing: Thank you, sweet girl, but it’s alright. I’ll just stick to what I normally wear. Patterns like this are made for young people like you. This is a personal source of heartbreak for me, but I always hate it when older people believe their age is ugly. It’s a side of unrealistic beauty standards that doesn’t get talked about often, at least where I’m at. Older women buy wrinkle corrector, dye the white and silver out of their hair, and do everything they can to stave off evidence of their age until they give up and start to say to themselves, “I’m just old and ugly now.”

She decided to intervene, with kindness and patience.

Myself and most of my coworkers don’t see things that way at all.

Many of our customers have aged gracefully, and Barbara had aged downright beautifully. So, I pressed the issue just a little bit. Me: Are you sure you don’t want to just try it on? You might be surprised. If you don’t like it, we can put it back for you and find something else. Barbara: Well… Where is the fitting room? Me: It’s in the corner, right there. Barbara: Since we’re already here, I guess I might as well. I really don’t know about these sleeves, though. They’ll show my big, flabby arms!

She redirected her again.

Me: That’s not an issue at all! But if you really aren’t comfortable with the short sleeves, Cutesy makes a few other shirts and dresses with that pattern that have longer sleeves. Barbara: Oh, they’ve made a dress? Me: Mm-hm! It’s hanging on the wall, there. It’s shorter, falls a little past the knees, but it has three-quarter sleeves that will cover your forearms if you prefer them covered. Barbara: …tell you what. If you can find a large in that dress, I’ll try it on, just to see.

Then magic happened!

I went over to the wall and happily retrieved a large for Barbara, who took it to the dressing room to try it on. As she did, one of my managers was passing by and stopped to check in on me. While we were chatting about the day (slow) and store metrics (struggling but not terrible), Barbara stepped out of the fitting room in the Cutesy dress to ask what I thought. Myself and my manager immediately started to gush over how nice she looked. And she really did look nice! The dress fit her figure perfectly, the colors brought out the warmth in her skin, and most importantly? She looked really, really happy in it. She didn’t just like the dress- she liked herself in the dress.

The vibe changed immediately.

The most important part of an outfit is that it makes the person wearing it feel confident, and Barbara clearly felt confident in the dress. She even turned in a circle to show us the back, and how the skirt flared! She ended up buying the dress, as well as a few other floral and brightly colored blouses that she found. I was happy to help her at the register, and oh so excited that she was excited about her new clothes. As I was ringing her up, she asked me a question. Barbara: What’s your name, young lady? Me: Quill, ma’am. Barbara: Well, Quill, thank you. You made me feel about forty years younger today.

It changed her whole outlook on life.

Me: I hope you know I really mean it. You still look beautiful in bright colors. You still look beautiful, regardless. Barbara: I don’t know if I believe that, but maybe you’re right. I think I’ll buy a sunhat to go with that dress, and my husband and I can go on a picnic. We haven’t done that in a while. Me: That sounds like fun. And the weather’s getting warm enough for it! We chat about the weather a bit more, and her plans for each new outfit she got. The entire interaction made my day. I hope the next time I see Barbara, she has that sunhat she wanted!

