Customer Wants To Buy Six Gallons Of Milk, But There’s Currently A Limit Of Four Gallons Per Customer

Some customers think they’re above the rules, and when I read a story like this one, I can understand why.

Unfortunately, some customers have experiences where they actually do get the rules bent in their favor.

Imagine working at a store with a rule about how much of a certain product a customer could buy.

Would you enforce the rule or let it slide if the customer wanted to buy more than the limit?

Let’s see how this gas station employee handles it.

Customer looses it over 6 gallons of milk I work at a gas station, and a bit of context is that every once in awhile the company will reduce the price on certain popular items for a limited time, however more often than not there is always a limit to how much a person can buy so other customers can get the reduced price food. Usually we have an abundance on things that go on sale like bread and bacon and most of us don’t enforce the limit- however around the holidays last year the gallons of milk went on sale, and there was a limit of 4 per person. Our store is small and we don’t have that much milk backstock that we can keep in the cooler (and display) so this time around everyone made sure to if it ever came up, to enforce the limit, because milk is really popular already. Usually people who were buying the gallons of milk never buy more than 4- until this guy came in.

This customer wanted to buy 6 gallons of milk.

He was by himself and it was almost time for me to clock out, I had like an hour left of my shift. I don’t watch or pay much mind to the customers who come in until they are ready to check out, so I didn’t realize that he was holding 6 gallons of milk he came up. At first I was impressed by how he managed to carry all 6 gallons up to the front before I realized I had to enforce the limit. Me: “Hi, I’m sorry but the limit for the gallons of milk right now is at 4.”

The guy really wanted to buy 6 gallons.

Guy: “What? why?” Me: “It’s because they are on sale right now, and since they’re on sale for a limited time, there’s a limit so everyone can get some.” Guy: “EVERYTIME I’ve come in I have had no problems with getting 6, I’m LEAVING with 6.” At this point im getting stressed and I try showing him the signs around the store saying limit of four, and that if he had somebody else come in for the other 2 gallons it would be allowed etc.

The guy pulled a Karen and asked for the manager.

But he’s at this point raising his voice and getting very aggressive. Finally he shouts at me for a manager. And I call the lead whos working that night and to my disappointment and horror he let him get away with buying all six. I can get it- he wanted him gone, but I felt so stupid and the guy let me know how stupid I was. Unsatisfying ending but that lead doesnt work at the gas station anymore and I’ve never seen 6 gallon milk guy again. Thankfully- he took his business elsewhere.

It can be annoying when the person in charge lets the customers break the rules instead of backing up what the cashier told the customer.

That only encourages customers to keep asking for the manager.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

