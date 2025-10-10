Dad Provides Generously For His Children, But His Ex-Wife Complains About Unfair Opportunities Compared To Her Kids With Her New Husband

Divorce can leave lasting financial and emotional challenges for families.

This man continued to provide comfort and stability for his children even after his ex-wife remarried.

His ex-wife had 2 more children with her new husband.

However, his children are obviously well provided for compared to their half-siblings.

This caused tension between him and his ex-wife, who demands that their kids share their stuff with her new children.

Do you think this is fair? Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for not making my kids share their things with their half-siblings and “forcing” my ex to move? I (45M) have two kids with my ex-wife Mel (40F): Emmy (14F) and Travis (11M). We divorced several years ago after a pretty nasty split. I’m not a high-income guy, but I have a family trust from my grandfather that provides a very comfortable lifestyle. It wasn’t counted in the divorce, nor could it be touched for child support or alimony, which Mel still resents to this day.

This man let his ex-wife live in one of his parents’ properties rent-free.

Mel never went back to work after the divorce (she used to be a teacher). And I let her live rent-free in one of my parents’ properties so the kids could stay close. She’s since remarried and has two more kids with her new husband. But money seems to still be a major issue in that household.

His kids have a better life than his ex’s children.

Here’s where the real issue starts. My kids have a much “nicer” life, for lack of a better term. They go to private school, get good gifts, and take vacations with me and my family. Recently, they got a Switch 2, lacrosse gear, and a new MacBook. Their half-siblings don’t get the same, and it’s led to a lot of jealousy and fighting.

They refused to share their things with their half-siblings.

My kids refused to share their stuff with their half-siblings anymore. Things have been broken in the past, like a PS4 that mysteriously stopped working after a visit. They don’t want their stuff ruined, and honestly, I don’t blame them. Apparently, this caused yet another meltdown between Mel and her husband. And now she’s banned the kids from bringing their gifts to her house at all.

His ex-wife is now filing for child support, so his parents are now charging her for rent.

So now, they’re staying with me more. Because why would they want to go somewhere they can’t enjoy the things they own? This set off a domino effect. Mel is now filing for child support (which, again, she’s allowed to do). In response to everything, my parents told her she’ll need to start paying rent in September.

The issue becomes bigger and bigger.

She’s now claiming she can’t afford it and that we’re “forcing her to move out of state.” Even though she can’t take the kids with her. It’s turning into a full-blown meltdown. But here’s the thing, and I know this is harsh. At some point, she and her husband need to get it together and stop blaming me and my kids for their lack of resources.

But he stands firm on not pushing his kids to share their stuff with their half-siblings.

Life isn’t always fair. Our kids have different opportunities, and that’s not my responsibility to “balance out.” I’m not going to tell my kids they have to share everything just so their half-siblings don’t feel bad. That’s not how the world works.

Although he can help more, he believes his ex’s kids are not his responsibility.

I could help more, sure. But why should I keep picking up the slack because she and her husband can’t provide? I already let her live rent-free for years. I don’t think I owe more than that. That said, maybe I’m being too blunt or dismissive. AITA?

