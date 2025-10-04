Dense Customer Demands Cake Be Finished Immediately, But The Employee Insists They’re Four Hours Early And They’ll Have To Wait

We can all agree — the customer doesn’t always get what they want.

Take for example this Redditor’s story about an obtuse customer who seem to think their demands eclipse all else.

Sorry, but your order won’t be ready for four hours. This happened a few years ago. I worked at a well-known retail grocery store chain.

But the scene of this drama takes place where the cakes get made.

I was working in the bakery that morning, and the store had been opened only 20 minutes, when this customer came up to the counter. Me: Can I help you? Customer: Yes, I would like to pick up my cake order. She then gave me her name, and I looked for the order.

However, the OP had strange news.

Me: I’m sorry, your order won’t be ready until 10 a.m. Customer: Well, I want to pick it up now, since I am already here. Me: It’s not ready yet. The cake decorator won’t be in til 8. Customer: I want to pick it up now.

But, the customer was relentless.

Me: I can’t help you. There is no one here to do it. Customer: Well, you’re here. You do it. Me: I’m not a decorator. I can’t do cakes. Customer: Do it. I don’t want to have to come back.

Then, the OP decided to say the truth of the matter.

Me: I do not have the training to do cakes. You will just have to come back at 10 to pick up your order.

That’s when this customer’s Karen reared their head.

Customer: Do it. Do I have to go get a manager? Me: Go ahead, she can’t do cakes either.

Should the worker have given cake decorating a try?

This customer needs to go home and wait til their cake is FINISHED.

