Disabled Person Tries To Park In The Handicapped Parking Spot At A Voting Center, But People In Line Were Standing In The Spot

Imagine going to a voting center to vote on election day. If you’re disabled and there’s a handicapped parking spot, that’s where you would want to park.

What would you do if people waiting in line to vote were standing in the disabled parking spots?

The man in this story finds himself in this exact situation, and it gets even worse, when someone waiting in line decides to start yelling.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for standing my ground about legally using a handicapped parking spot to vote? Quick backstory, I have arthritis in both knees and have been going between the surgeon and my GP at the VA to figure out replacing them. I have a legal and current handicapped parking placard for this. I pulled into the parking lot of the early voting center in town, and folks were blocking the handicapped parking spot with the line to vote. I pulled up, put my head out the open window, and nicely asked them to move so I could park there. My parking placard was hanging from my rearview mirror. Folks shuffled there feet and looked like they weren’t going to move when one woman from further back in the line starting yelling for no one to move.

The loud woman was clearly wrong.

It was a handicapped parking space. Huge symbol painted on the ground. Sign up on the metal post. I ask again saying it is a legal parking spot and would people please move. I am carefully watching my words at this point. Again the woman in the back starts yelling I’m wrong and tries to engage me with arguing and when someone went to move she again yelled, for no one to move. At this point my wife got out of the car to get an election official.

He threatened to call the police.

I was ticked and realized this goblin was not going to relent. I explained I was going to call the police for blocking a handicapped parking pot and election interference. She told me I should. She is yelling, cursing and went full ad hominem. Not going to lie I argued back until I realized her circular logic was making it all about her.

He was eventually able to park there, but that only made the people waiting in line more argumentative.

The election worker showed up and had them move the line, explaining they couldn’t block any parking spots. Unhappy she had to move and I could park she starts loudly telling the poll worker I was being an insolent jerk. A male voice I hadn’t heard before also screamed I was wrong and made some questionable observations regarding my ancestry. Having enough I took my shot and condescendingly said, ”Ok sweetie, you should just calm down.” I’m fully aware after decades of marriage this is a move no man should use without a cup, but as fate would have it I was still sitting in my vehicle.

The drama didn’t end there.

So after I parked and we all headed to the back of the line I picked up one of the four to five chairs along the line for folks who have trouble standing in line. Immediately, she starts yelling at me that I was not allowed to take the chairs they had put out for other people. I rolled my eyes in her general direction, walked to the back of the line and sat down in the chair awaiting my turn. She kept clucking for a bit. Now I’m ticked but I’m also wondering AITA? My wife who is non-confrontational was bothered. My teen was embarrassed her first time voting.

That loud lady needed to mind her own business. She doesn’t work there. She’s not in charge.

It’s not her job to say disabled people can’t park in disabled parking spots. She sounds crazy.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The loud lady is clearly the jerk here.

The people in line really should’ve minded their own business.

He did everything right.

This person is glad he stood his ground.

Just because someone is loud doesn’t mean they’re right.

