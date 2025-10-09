Discount Store Employee Tried Explaining To An Angry Customer Why Her DVDs Cost More, And When She Won’t Accept It, The Employee Revealed She’s The Manager

It’s remarkable how cheap some people are, especially Karens because they make a stink about not getting the price they want.

Check out how this savvy customer handled a difficult customer.

Women tries to tell me the prices and offers in my shop and I turn into Palpatine. We just had a Karen customer come in. You know where this is going. I work in a charity shop and we sell all sorts really cheap. On single DVDs we sell them for 25p each or six for £1.

That wasn’t cheap enough for one customer.

For anything that is a whole series dvd we sell for £1 as these are obviously more expensive in mainline retail shops. Karen comes in and brings about five Family Guy season DVDs to the till. I ring them up and say the price. She looks at me like excuse me it is six for a pound. I said yes for single ones but this is a series dvd they are £1 each. Her face scrunches up with disarray she then says they are three in this case and three in that one that makes six. I said yeah if there were single DVDs.

So Karen tries another tactic.

Then she said, “Well, it wasn’t like that when I was in yesterday.” I am beginning to laugh in my head because it’s literally never been different since we have opened. She went onto say one of our volunteers sold them to her separate just yesterday I ask who. She ends up naming one who she has seen before. I look on the till for transactions and lo and behold the volunteer was not on the till yesterday because she was not even in the shop. I already knew this but felt like showing her up in front of the queue who were all looking at her like really? I say this to her and she gets in a huff saying can I speak to the manager.

This part is a satisfying conclusion.

Then I say back in Palpatine style “I am the manager.” Karen just assumed just because I was young I wasn’t a manager. She then snorts and goes I’m not having them then and walks off. I will be honest I got great joy putting her in her place.

