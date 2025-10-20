October 20, 2025 at 9:15 am

Employee Brings Cultural Foods To Work For Lunch, But A Coworker Constantly Makes Judgmental Comments About The Food

by Diana Whelan

How would you feel if a coworker made rude comments about your lunch?

An employee has been enjoying a culinary adventure at the office, bringing in dishes like curry, pho, and jajangmyeon for lunch.

But one coworker always has something snide to say—loudly noting the smells, carbs, or heaviness of the meals.

Tired of feeling judged, the employee began avoiding her altogether. Read on for the story.

AITA for keeping my distance from a coworker who won’t stop commenting on the food I bring to the office?

So, lately I’ve been experimenting with different cultural foods my friends have recommended to me. Stuff like jollof rice, chicken curry, jajangmyeon, pho, and some other dishes I’ve either cooked myself or picked up from restaurants.

It’s been fun trying new things, and honestly, I look forward to lunch because it feels like a mini food adventure.

But there’s this one coworker (let’s call her “M”) who always has something to say about my food.

It’s never a genuine “oh, that looks good, what is it?” It’s more like, “Wow, that smells strong,” or “That’s a lot of carbs,” or “I don’t know how you can eat that for lunch, I’d be in a food coma.”

Sometimes she even makes these comments loud enough that the whole breakroom hears.

I don’t comment on her food (which is usually a salad or chips) because I really don’t care what people eat. But her little remarks are starting to make me self-conscious, like I can’t even enjoy my meal in peace.

So, I’ve started keeping my distance sitting at my desk, timing my lunch differently, and avoiding small talk with her.

Now a couple of coworkers are saying I’m being “cold” and that M is “just curious” about what I eat.

But to me, it doesn’t feel curious, it feels judge-y.

AITA for distancing myself from a coworker who keeps making comments about the cultural foods I bring to the office?

Most people on Reddit say distancing was the only way to keep lunchtime peaceful.

This person says they would’ve done the same thing.

Screenshot 2025 09 22 at 2.22.44 PM Employee Brings Cultural Foods To Work For Lunch, But A Coworker Constantly Makes Judgmental Comments About The Food

This person says she sounded pretty judgy.

Screenshot 2025 09 16 at 10.22.38 PM Employee Brings Cultural Foods To Work For Lunch, But A Coworker Constantly Makes Judgmental Comments About The Food

This person used a harsher word.

Screenshot 2025 09 22 at 2.24.21 PM Employee Brings Cultural Foods To Work For Lunch, But A Coworker Constantly Makes Judgmental Comments About The Food

Curiosity is fine—but constant commentary leaves a bad taste.

