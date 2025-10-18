Employee Goes To Parking Lot To Find Shopping Carts To Bring Inside, But He’s Blown Away When A Man Goes Out Of His Way To Help

A lot of times, customers seem to think that employees are their servants to do anything they request. Instead of being considerate, customers can be downright rude.

That’s why it’s so refreshing when a customer is the exact opposite and sees employees as people who are simply doing their jobs to makes a living and who might need a helping hand from time to time.

In this story, one grocery store employee is pleasantly surprised at a customer’s kindness.

Let’s read the whole story.

“I figured y’all could use some help” Hi guys, new here and this happened to me about a year ago. I also have no clue how to format, so please be forgiving. I worked in a grocery store (and I still do, but in a different department now), and at the time I was a bagger/cart pusher. It was a particularly busy day and as usual, we were out carts inside the store. I’m looking around the parking lot for carts when I hear the familiar rattling of shopping carts coming from behind me.

What a nice thing to do!

I turn around and to my surprise, I see a customer bringing up about 7 shopping carts! The guy brings them up and says “Hey man, I figured y’all could use some help so I brought a couple of these guys from way out back” and he gestured toward the far end of the parking lot. This random act really made my day, and really makes up for having to deal with dumb customers (not really).

That guy probably has no idea how much his kindness impacted this employee’s day.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is also helpful with shopping carts.

Yes, yes it is.

What a nice security guard!

It’s seriously not that hard to return your cart.

Or leave the cart in the store if you didn’t buy too much.

A little kindness makes a big difference.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.