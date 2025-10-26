Employee Watched Three Department Managers Lose Their Jobs In Three Years, And She Recounts What Happened, As Each One’s Exit Was Stranger Than the Last

It’s one thing to have a rough day at work. It’s another to realize you’ve outlasted three department managers in three years.

What would you think if every boss you’d ever had got fired in bizarre, escalating ways?

Would you chalk it up to bad luck? Or would you start wondering what kind of workplace drama you’ve walked into?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this exact situation and recounts how each manager was fired.

Here’s what they had to say.

My boss got fired today. Third one in as many years. So, my department manager got fired today, after just a month on the job. I figured it would be a good opportunity to share the somewhat insane stories of how pretty much every department manager I’ve had has lost their job. S had been with the company for about 11 years and, as far as I’ve heard, has been pretty die-hard loyal. One of the things we make in our department is crab-stuffed mushrooms—we take mushrooms, stuff the caps, and throw out the stems. One day, S ate one of the stems (approximate retail value: 3 cents) instead of throwing it away and was immediately fired for theft.

For some reason, the second manager had a thing with expiration dates.

D – For the first year, D was an all-around great manager. But he had a couple of personal issues that hit him in a short span of time that changed that. He started showing up to work drunk pretty frequently, like 3 days a week. The first time he did it, he hit something on his way in and did a couple of hundred dollars in damage to his car. The other thing he started doing was forging expiration dates on products. But the way he did it didn’t even make sense. Some managers have gotten caught doing it to sell something that just went out of date or was about to, but he seemed to just do it for no reason.

Then, he took it way too far.

Boxes would have their expiration dates scratched off as soon as they came in, and it got to the point where I was writing them on the back of the boxes so I knew when to throw things out. One time, he emptied a bunch of expired cocktail sauce into a tub, labeled it as store-made, and changed the production date every week for about 2 months. We didn’t even sell any of it. Eventually, I got tired of looking at it and threw it away. Management caught him doing it twice. The first time, he somehow talked his way out of it, but the second time, they had hard proof he did it. He blamed one of my coworkers for throwing him under the bus.

The third manager was weird in a whole different way.

A – A got fired today. I think a lot of people initially didn’t like him because we’re in a fairly white suburban store. He’s a young black guy from the city with a lot of tattoos and a kind of cocky attitude. It didn’t help when people found out he had some felony convictions. But what did him in was that he had a habit of soliciting coworkers twice his age for *** and showing them **** pics to sweeten the deal. One woman’s words on the subject: “I can’t get that picture out of my head, it’s disgusting. It looked like one of those things that cops use to beat people with.”

Eek! Where are they finding these people?

