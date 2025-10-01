Ex Tells Wife Their Kids Shouldn’t Exist, So She Cuts Him Out Completely

After years of a rocky relationship, constant accusations, and emotional abuse, one mom reached her breaking point when her ex crossed every line—right in front of their children.

She kicked him out that day and hasn’t looked back.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for not wanting anything to do with my ex and refusing to forgive? I (36f) refuse to forgive my ex (39m) after what he said to me in front of our children. Things had been rocky in our relationship for years and it finally came to a head when he said some things that should not have been said in front of our kids. My ex wasn’t always a jerk, but after a family member of his passed, he changed.

That’s never fun.

We would constantly argue and I started to feel like I had to constantly walk on eggshells. He was drinking heavily and wouldn’t hold down a job. I had to take care of everything myself. The kids, the household, cooking, working full-time, the whole 9 yards. He stayed at home getting drunk, playing video games, etc.

Sounds exhausting.

He would constantly accuse me of cheating when I was working and get mad when I didn’t want to be intimate due to exhaustion and hurting (due to health issues). It got to the point that I would go to work, come home take care of the kids, and then go to my room. I was tired of being treated poorly. In addition to accusing me of cheating he started calling me names. I would just ignore him.

This just keeps getting worse.

He would then threaten things to try and control me and manipulate my feelings more. The final straw was when he told me that I should end it like my brother did (he unalived himself) and that our kids should not have been born (said all of this in front of them). I kicked him out that day. I refuse to talk to him.

Good.

He keeps sending me messages trying to get me to talk to him. He’ll apologize in these messages and then go back to calling me names when I don’t respond. He then will try and twist everything all over again, saying I never loved him, that everything I said about wanting our relationship to work was all a lie… etc. I left him 2.5 years ago we were together for 7 years. AITAH?

Some boundaries aren’t up for debate, and protecting her kids and herself comes first.

This person says to be free.

This person says it’s not even a question who the AH is.

And this person relents. It’s unforgivable.

Some bridges just aren’t worth rebuilding.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.