Family Knew Their Nanny Was Allergic To Dogs, But They Decided To Get A New Puppy Anyway And Were Surprised When She Claimed This Was A Problem

AITAH for getting a dog when our nanny is allergic, not getting that she was bluffing when she said she wouldn’t come back and that she wasn’t quitting. Our nanny (now ex nanny) is allergic to dogs. We found this out during the interview process when she started getting allergy symptoms from the dander in our house from our dog, Koby. The nanny said it would be okay because she could just take allergy medication.

Koby passed away in the beginning of last month from old age.

A week ago we decided to get a puppy. I did text the nanny about the new dog before she came in so she would know to take her medication. She thought I was joking at first and became upset we got the dog because the house had finally gotten free of dander and was breathable again for her.

I did bring up that she had previously said dogs were okay because she could take her medication. But she said she only said that because she was at the time desperate for a job and because our dog was old and not doing well and she thought he would die soon, but she didn’t expect we would just go and replace him so quickly. She also said she didn’t want to take the medication any more because of side effects and the cost so she said she wouldn’t be coming back. I had to take a few days off because of this all, but thankfully we were able to figure out some other arrangements that will work for our daughter.

However, the nanny texted back towards this weekend to ask if we had figured out the dog situation (like she expected we would be rehoming the dog) so she could come back to work this week. I told her we thought she had quit and that we had made new arrangements for childcare. She said that she had not quit and was only trying to make a point about how difficult it would be for her with the dog dander and get us to realize how important she was. It still seems like she quit to us though and we’re not exactly liking the idea of taking her back since she tried to manipulate us. Another thing to add which I think is important is that she was not expected at all to take care of the puppy (or our previous dog) in any way.

I think she quit too. If she expected them to choose between her and the puppy, she was pretty bold to assume they’d rehome the puppy!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The nanny would be better off with a family who doesn’t have a dog.

She’s free to get another job.

Everyone agrees that the nanny quit.

Don’t threaten to quit if you don’t really want to quit.

