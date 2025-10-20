Fast Food Worker Told A Customer They Were Still Open For A Few Minutes, So The Man Brought In His Entire Family And Trashed The Restaurant

Every fast-food worker knows the dread of hearing the door chime after cleaning up for the night.

For one sub shop crew, that sound marked the beginning of an exhausting, hour-long cleanup thanks to one inconsiderate customer and his entourage.

Last-Minute Customers Our listed closing time was 10 PM, but corporate requires every store to be open 10 minutes past the posted closing time. Now, this didn’t stop us from doing every aspect of closing we could short of putting the actual food away.

So this particular crew had worked diligently in an effort to get out of there as quickly as possible.

By the time 10:10 PM rolls around, the dining room is completely clean, the soda machine is clean, the kitchen is clean with the exception of the cold table and the dishes that come with it, the bathrooms are clean — you get the idea. Now, in my particular store, there was a booth that seated four, a table that seated four, and five two-top booths in a row. Naturally, at the end of the night, we want people to gravitate toward the bigger booths in the front to make cleanup minimal.

This one particular night, it is 10:08 PM — two minutes before the end of our night. We’re all set to lock the door and close out the night when a man pokes his head through the front door. “Are you still open?” I replied with my standard response of, “Yeah, for a few more minutes.” Normally, when decent people hear this, they take their order to go. This guy did something else.

He stuck his head back outside and said, “They’re still open!” and his entire extended family of 10–12 people came marching in. They all ordered food and drinks, half of them went straight to the bathrooms, and where did they sit? You bet — in the entire row of two-tops.

By the time they finally left, the bathroom was trashed, the dining room was trashed, and we were an hour late to leave. The moral of the story is that fast food workers have lives too. If you know they’re closing, please take your food to go.

