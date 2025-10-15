Gas Station Customer Sits In Their Car While Pumping Gas, And They Have To Ask The Employees For Help

Take this story as a lesson in what not to do at the gas station in the winter, or any time, really.

If you go to the gas station and the whether is less than ideal, such as freezing cold or blistering hot, you may be tempted to sit in your car while you pump gas.

Don’t do it!

Keep reading to find out what happened when a customer sat in their car while pumping gas.

Don’t sit in your car while pumping gas! I live in Wisconsin where it was -40 yesterday (in both Fahrenheit and Celsius). I work at a gas station and was enjoying my break when over the radio I hear one of my coworkers say to shut down pump two. So I finished up my break and went out to see what happened, and there was a giant spot of grey snow by their back tire. Turns out they had been sitting in their car while pumping gas and the extreme cold caused the auto-shut off to malfunction, so their tank overfilled and spilled gas everywhere.

It was user error.

They came inside and tried to say that they should only have to pay for the gas that was in their car. We told him no, it’s state law that you have to watch the pump while using it so your negligence means you are liable for the gas. We then had a quick round of rock paper scissors to see who would go outside and I lost.

It was a cold job, but somebody had to do it.

When I got out there the gas had melted the snow and then when it got diluted enough refroze, turning a huge section in front of the pump into slippery ice about half an inch thick. It took 10-15 minutes to break it up and shovel it all into a garbage bag then put by the hazardous waste bin out back. When I got back inside I went to the kitchen, opened an oven, and stuck my hands in the hot air coming out until they thawed.

This sounds like a common accident.

A couple hours later a second person did the same thing at a different pump, sitting in their car not paying attention and overfilled their car. One of my coworkers went out to clean it up while the other coworkers printed out signs to tape to our doors telling people to stay by their pumps while filling up.

I can understand wanting to sit in your car on a freezing cold day, but it’s a bad idea when you’re pumping gas.

