Girl Reveals T-Shirt Declaring She Wouldn’t Have Graduated High School Without ChatGPT, Gets Called Out

I’ve always felt that there’s inherent value in learning things.

Learning just about anything, really.

Education is good, overall, and helps you improve your mind, your outlook, your prospects, etc.

But hey, maybe I’m in the last generation to take that view, because just using AI to coast through school – any level of school – and do all your thinking for you has become so much the norm that you’ll be teased for decrying it.

Take this video from TikTok user @decayingpeach:

“Congrats on graduation. What helped with the school year?”

She then reveals a shirt reading “I love ChatGPT”

With “I wouldn’t be here without you…” on the back.

We then cut to what looks like a surreptitious recording where she’s being taken to task by some school administrator…

“…and if that was what happened to get you on the high honors rule, then we will have to review your marks and your assignments.”

Comments were suspicious.

“I don’t see what the problem is, I just use it to do all my work for me including plagiarism.”

WHAT is happening?

Pretty low standards.

So yes, this video is almost certainly staged.

It’s a gag, it’s a bit, it’s made for clicks.

But the issue it’s riffing on is incredibly real, and if we don’t want entire generations of people who know literally nothing, schools need to get way better at cracking down on this.

