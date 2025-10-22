October 22, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Girl Reveals T-Shirt Declaring She Wouldn’t Have Graduated High School Without ChatGPT, Gets Called Out

by Ben Auxier

Delilah at her graduation

TikTok/decayingpeach

I’ve always felt that there’s inherent value in learning things.

Learning just about anything, really.

Education is good, overall, and helps you improve your mind, your outlook, your prospects, etc.

But hey, maybe I’m in the last generation to take that view, because just using AI to coast through school – any level of school – and do all your thinking for you has become so much the norm that you’ll be teased for decrying it.

Take this video from TikTok user @decayingpeach:

Delilah at her graduation

TikTok/decayingpeach

“Congrats on graduation. What helped with the school year?”

Delilah at her graduation

TikTok/decayingpeach

She then reveals a shirt reading “I love ChatGPT”

Delilah at her graduation

TikTok/decayingpeach

With “I wouldn’t be here without you…” on the back.

Delilah at her graduation

TikTok/decayingpeach

We then cut to what looks like a surreptitious recording where she’s being taken to task by some school administrator…

“…and if that was what happened to get you on the high honors rule, then we will have to review your marks and your assignments.”

@jggdish

Hes the besttt also he kept playing cats & the cradle 💎 #bejeweled #bald @K

♬ original sound – J

Comments were suspicious.

2025 08 28 18 49 24 Girl Reveals T Shirt Declaring She Wouldnt Have Graduated High School Without ChatGPT, Gets Called Out

“I don’t see what the problem is, I just use it to do all my work for me including plagiarism.”

2025 08 28 18 50 02 Girl Reveals T Shirt Declaring She Wouldnt Have Graduated High School Without ChatGPT, Gets Called Out

WHAT is happening?

2025 08 28 18 50 22 Girl Reveals T Shirt Declaring She Wouldnt Have Graduated High School Without ChatGPT, Gets Called Out

Pretty low standards.

2025 08 28 18 50 35 Girl Reveals T Shirt Declaring She Wouldnt Have Graduated High School Without ChatGPT, Gets Called Out

So yes, this video is almost certainly staged.

It’s a gag, it’s a bit, it’s made for clicks.

But the issue it’s riffing on is incredibly real, and if we don’t want entire generations of people who know literally nothing, schools need to get way better at cracking down on this.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter