Girlfriend Tries To Offer Boyfriend Advice, But Instead Of Listening, He Gets Mad About A Facial Expression She Made

Imagine having a lot of back pain and it won’t go away.

The obvious answer would be to go see a doctor, but what if you don’t have health insurance?

Would you live with the pain or get insurance?

In this story, one man is in this situation.

His girlfriend tries to offer him some advice, but instead of being grateful for her help, he gets really mad at her.

Let’s read on for all the details.

AITA? My boyfriend says my facial expressions make him feel stupid. F27 My boyfriend M28 has back problems that stem from football injuries in college. Recently he says the pain has been worse so I suggest we find him a spine specialist. He says he has no health insurance since he aged out his mom’s. I say okay we should work on getting you on a plan or find a job that offers those benefits & I offer to help him look. He immediately says I’m stressing him out.

She was confused.

I ask what part is stressing you out? He says talking about insurance & the fact I’m not reassuring him that it’s going to be OK. I was confused & pushed back at first (this is where maybe I messed up?) & said I was just giving you options about insurance & I offered to help you. He says the way I’m saying it is stressful & that I should’ve said it in a more reassuring way.

She’s worried about him.

I think he feels overwhelmed by having to get insurance which I understand but it’s important especially since he has medical needs. I asked him if the way I said it came off in a mean way? He said no but that I should’ve made it sound better like I’m confident that he’ll figure it out. He’s been putting it off for over a year and his back has been getting worse which worries me. He’s in pain daily to the point stays at home all day.

Now, he wants to bail on their lunch plans.

We were on our way to get lunch & he cut off the convo saying it’s way too much & now he has a headache. I feel like we’ve talked about way more stressful things with no problems so I’m just like how did we get to this point? He says he wants to go home. I say so you don’t want to go eat anymore?

Now, he blames her facial expression for why he’s upset.

He says no because I stressed him out too much & that there’s a time and place for convos like this. I said I feel like it naturally came up and it’s not like I was speaking rudely I just thought we were having a normal conversation. This is where he blew up and he says I’m disrespectful because I made a “confused facial expression” (I did this unknowingly but probably because I was genuinely confused by his extreme reaction to all this). He says the face I made was really offensive and that my facial expression shows that I think he’s stupid and he said it made him feel belittled. At first I was defensive because I never said he was stupid or anything like that nor do I believe that.

He won’t even accept an apology.

He said I didn’t have to say it because my face showed it. I tried to emphasize that I didn’t mean to make him feel bad I didn’t even realize I was making any faces to be honest! I started apologizing for my reactive facial expression but he said that my apology wasn’t genuine because he now thinks I truly believe he’s stupid.

She’s more confused than ever.

I tried to convince him that I don’t but he wasn’t receptive. After I apologized a few times he says this is the worst thing I’ve ever done to him and that it’s “unbelievable”. I feel so confused because how is this the worst thing ever? I just feel crazy right now like he’s catastrophizing the whole thing but maybe I went wrong somewhere in this. Thank you all in advance.

He’s probably upset because he’s in physical pain and he deep down knows she’s right about the insurance but for whatever reason doesn’t want to do anything about it.

She did nothing wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person explains why the boyfriend was so upset.

Here’s another suggestion.

Another person can relate to the boyfriend but knows he’s in the wrong.

He was probably just venting.

He really overreacted.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.