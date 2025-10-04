Half Her Friend Group Canceled On Her Los Angeles Birthday Weekend Plans, So Her Special Celebration Turned Into A Massive Financial Headache

Planning group trips always sounds fun, that is, until last-minute changes throw everything off balance.

So when several friends bailed just weeks before one woman’s birthday getaway, the rest of the group found themselves stuck with a much larger bill than they bargained for.

AITA My (25F) friends backed out of a trip 3 weeks before and refuse to pay for their portion of the airbnb. AITA for asking them to pay half? For my 26th birthday, a large group of us (12 total) was planning to go to LA and get a huge Airbnb for a weekend trip. The Airbnb had been booked and was going to be about ~$250 a person.

Three weeks before the trip, one of our friends (M25) says he can’t go. He had an actual reason, but I was still disappointed. Because of this, his closest friend says she isn’t going because he isn’t.

I texted in the group chat and said since this trip is three weeks away and we had booked, everyone needs to let us know now who is going. This leads to about half the group dropping out.

Due to this, the price for the Airbnb has now doubled for all of us going. Since the trip is so soon, we can’t even cancel and book a new one without losing a lot of money.

I asked everyone who dropped out if they would still pay half of what they owed since it was last minute and we would not be able to find people to replace them.

My one friend (F25) texted asking me if I really think it’s fair to ask her to pay when she isn’t going. She said we booked the Airbnb too soon and should have waited.

I feel like dropping out this close to the trip, even if we picked a less expensive place, we would have still been booked. Her reaction makes me think maybe I am in the wrong, so AITA?

