He Bought A Large Piece Of Property To Make Money Off Of It, But He Had No Idea What He Was Doing And It Failed Spectacularly
Some investments seem like a surefire deal. An easy way to make bank.
But that kind of arrogance tends to lead to disaster.
See what happened with this property.
A good customer and a buddy of mine owns a good size chunk of land outside a decent size city in the Rocky Mountain region.
A neighbor sold a huge part of land that became a HOA controlled subdivision right next to his property.
It seemed like a lucrative venture.
Country and city people collide. I have to add that this subdivision is equestrian themed ( with an HOA rule of vinyl fencing… whole other issue).
So K is part of a family business that drills water wells for residential and livestock. Great business, widely known.
K likes to hunt on his property and obey all game warden laws. Suns up, guns up. Shooting ducks at dawn with his sons and daughters.
But there was a bad omen.
The neighbors did not like the shooting because it upsets the horses. Just get up earlier and calm them they will be okay.
One of the dads in the company needed to sell some property. So the equipment had to be moved to another location. K took the drill rig because he could store it in his barn.
County inspector says he can’t store it in the barn because it’s not structurally sound. Total rebuild. He parked it next to the barn.
The plan ran into a nasty hitch.
Neighbors saw the “commercial equipment” and called the sheriff. The sheriff told K to move the equipment to an appropriate spot. County ordinance.
No problem, Officer. He went to the State and County office and got a permit to drill on his land.
It is a six month permit that costs five bucks a month. And never expires if you keep paying the fee.
All he has to do is put the mast up if it is on his property.
This subdivision is rife with Pygmy goats and horse on vinyl fencing stories.
