He Got All Dressed Up For A Wholesome Second Date, But He Should Have Thought Twice About The Outfit He Chose
Going on a date is peak anxiety even for the most even-keeled person, especially with someone you like.
We’ve all been there where we’ve been so focused on the date going well that perhaps we slip up a bit.
Imagine making a few key errors as you prepare for your second date. Would you take it in stride, or assume the date is doomed?
One guy recently shared a hilarious instance from his own life about this. Here are the details.
Second Date At The Zoo
5 years ago, I had just started dating my now girlfriend.
We decided on the zoo, as it would give us a chance to get to know each other and who doesn’t like the zoo, right?
Socially inept me thought it was a good idea.
Lots of strong choices from this guy.
I was wearing a pair of chinos and a brown tucked in button up, along with a pair of dark brown boots.
Brown all around.
I parked at what was always the entrance to the zoo, but apparently, a new entrance was made and the old entrance was now closed.
A true wilderness explorer.
There was limited signage, causing dozens of patrons to park where I did, which was quite a walk away from the entrance.
I figured I’d just walk around and try to find the main entrance.
I took my time as I was nervous enough for the date, so I walked along a fence slowly and through some woody trails, looking for the entrance.
He was their pied piper!
I got to the edge of the zoo perimeter fence and spotted the entrance.
I proceeded to get off the trail and check my phone to see if my date had arrived yet.
I looked up and there was a long stream of people following behind me, I’m guessing because I unintentionally dressed as a zookeeper.
I made the standard white guy acknowledgement face as the line of people walked by, some waving their thank-you’s to their unknowing shepherd.
Clearly the date ended well for him! Let’s see what the good people of Reddit thought of this.
Most acknowledged how warm and fuzzy the story was.
Some pointed out the similarities to a popular sitcom.
Others asked for more information on the date.
Another person pointed out the contagious nature of the bit.
All in all, people responded joyfully.
He dressed for the job he wanted that day!
