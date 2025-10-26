‘He instantly looks annoyed. He goes to the kitchen.’ – A Customer Didn’t Tip Because Of The Service She Received At A Restaurant Where It Took 50 Minutes To Get Her Food

A lot of folks out there will still tip even if they get bad service…

But this woman isn’t one of them!

Her name is Cloe and she took to TikTok to explain why she didn’t leave a tip during a recent trip to a restaurant.

Cloe said she went to a restaurant with a friend and her boyfriend and she stopped their waitress after they noticed people who ordered after them were getting their food and they weren’t.

The TikTokker said, “He instantly looks annoyed. He goes to the kitchen, he comes back, and he goes, ‘It’s a busy Saturday, you’re going to have some patience. It should be out in 10 to 15 minutes.’”

At the 45-minute mark, the restaurant manager came to their table.

Cloe said, “The manager comes over and goes, ‘There was an error in our system and your ticket didn’t make it to the kitchen.’ So what I’m hearing is our waiter never put in our order. She never says sorry. Doesn’t comp anything.”

Cloe said they ultimately waited for 50 minutes for their food…so they decided not to leave a tip.

She explained, “At that point, we were just so irritated because someone was lying to us in this situation. My guess is that the waiter was originally annoyed that we asked and never actually checked on our order. Just went back, stood there for a bit, and then came back. Because if he had actually checked, he would have realized that it never got sent through.”

Check out the video.

@223in2023 Let me know what you would have done ♬ original sound – Cloe

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

There was no way she was gonna dish out a tip on this occasion!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.